This is the most common kitchen renovation mistake

Often called the heart of the home, a kitchen is undoubtedly the busiest and most used room in any property. This means that when it comes to renovating the kitchen is typically the area homeowners want to update first.



A recent kitchen renovation project from Kelly Donougher. Pic: Supplied.

However, kitchens are also the most expensive room to renovate so owners may want to tread carefully, or at least engage a professional early on.



Where to begin

Director of 13 Interiors, Kelly Donougher, often manages kitchen renovations and believes the best place to start is with appliances.

"I think that's crucial because appliances will always dictate design," says Donougher. "For example, you need to consider if you're going to use wall-mounted ovens or an under-bench oven or you might want integrated appliances. All of those types of appliances will impact your design.

It's essential for renovators to consider what is inside their cabinetry and how they will use it. Pic: Supplied.

"It's also a good starting point because appliances can really blow the budget too."

Once appliances are chosen, it's time to decide on a look and style for the reimagined room. Donougher directs her clients to Instagram or Pinterest to create a vision board that will act as a guide for the redesign.

Mistakes and how to avoid them

When it comes to mistakes, Donougher says that the most common one she sees is renovators not considering function first and how they intend to use the space.

"Having walkways that might be too narrow or not thinking about the practicality of the internals of a kitchen," says Donougher. "People can get caught up about appearances, but don't think about the functionality of what's inside their cabinetry."

Always consider function first. Pic: Unsplash.

Another common mistake that Donougher sees is homeowners not researching the types of materials and finishes they like and considering how they will be used.

"Definitely lots of mistakes around people not realising that the type of finish they might be including is not family-friendly. It might have a high fingerprint factor or just isn't durable enough for families."

What to consider

When thinking about a kitchen renovation, layout should always be at the front of mind. Donougher warns that renovators should carefully consider their kitchen layout and how they are going to use it. For instance, is the sink close enough to the bin and dishwasher to be able to "scrape, rinse, stack" easily.

"Don't get caught up in what you see on Pinterest and think that's right for you," says Donougher. "People get caught up in trends or what they see online and they don't factor in the way that they actually live."

Keep your kitchen layout front of mind. Pic: Unsplash.

"I think it's important that people really assess the way that they live and function in their kitchen."

Kitchen features that Donougher believes are important for any renovator to incorporate are concealed bin storage, pull down mixer taps and having enough power points and in the right places.

Talking trends

Considering current trends and looking towards the future, Donougher says that curves and creativity are here to stay.

"Definitely still seeing a lot of curves," says Donougher. "We're also seeing a trend towards warm neutrals and playing with texture and pattern to give interest rather than relying on colour."

Donougher is seeing a trend towards warm neutrals in kitchens. Pic: Unsplash.

She is also seeing people make their range hoods and the space around the cooking zone more stylish and interesting.

"It might be feature shelves or cladding the rangehood in a tile or a stone to give it more 'wow' factor. We're definitely seeing more creative ideas come into those areas."