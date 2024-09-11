This is the number one home emergency requiring a tradie

The RACV has revealed the top ten most common home emergencies that require a tradesperson. Topping the list are blocked pipes or toilets representing 18 per cent of emergency callouts with 9,398 emergency calls. In a similar vein, the second most frequent home emergency was burst pipes requiring 6,694 call outs.



It's important to know when to call in the professionals. Pic: View Property

RACV Head of Trades, Kieran Davies, stressed the importance of keeping on top of home maintenance and knowing when to call in the professionals.



"While some issues can be prevented with routine care, others occur unexpectedly and having emergency contacts like RACV Emergency Home Assist (EHA) can help address these situations promptly, minimising damage and ensuring safety," Davies said.



"A blocked toilet, pipe or drain prevents smooth water flow, which can cause overflow or backup into the nearest outlet and obviously this is not something you want or are able to tackle yourself."



Blocked pipes or toilets were the most common reason for emergency callouts. Pic: RACV

To avoid falling victim to this common home emergency, Davies warns against creating blockages in your pipes by flushing items down the toilet that don't belong. Items such as tampons, paper towel, wet wipes, hair, dental floss, cotton tips or pads, should never be flushed down the toilet.



To avoid emergencies, RACV recommends that homeowners keep on top of basic maintenance, become familiar with preventative measures and learn how to troubleshoot for common household issues. If a problem does arise, the EHA is available to provide assistance 24 hours a day, on any day of the year.



RACV's top 10 emergency trade callouts

1. Blocked pipes or toilets: Topping the list with 9,398 emergency callouts, representing 18 per cent of total emergency call outs.

2. Burst pipes: The second most frequent issue, with 6,694 emergency callouts.

3. Power failures: Resulting in 6,562 emergency callouts (excludes area-wide blackouts).

4. Broken heating/cooling systems: Accounting for 5,812 emergency callouts.

5. Burst taps or showerheads: Causing 5,718 emergency callouts.

6. Broken hot water systems: Leading to 5,542 emergency callouts.

7. Internal leaks: Requiring 5,295 emergency callouts.

8. Lockouts: Affecting 4,375 Victorian households.

9. Broken garage doors: Resulting in 1,240 emergency callouts.

10. Gas leaks: While less frequent at 859 instances, remain a serious safety concern.

READ: Bag a bargain- not a lemon. Your guide to body corporate and strata titles when buying units and apartments.