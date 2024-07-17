Time for a wine: Seven homes with sensational cellars

For some people having an in-home wine cellar is what dreams are made of while for others that dream is a reality.

This Adelaide Hills property has its own cellar door. Pic: Supplied

Selling agent Karen D'Angola of Di Jones Hills District is selling a sprawling home in Sydney's Castle Hill which includes an equally sizeable wine cellar, with the capacity to house 2500 bottles.

"The owners have installed it. They're from Europe and they do like a glass of wine," she said.

While Ms D'Angola has sold a number of homes featuring wine cellars, she said it was rare to see one of this size.

"I think [a wine cellar] brings home the entertainment value of the property. It really is for those people who love to entertain and enjoy a nice bottle of wine, a connoisseur."

"It also helps with the interest around a property. People tend to just love to come and see them."

This isn't the only property with this luxurious addition, with homes across the country featuring wine cellars of all shapes and sizes.

Capacity plus

A 2500-bottle wine cellar in this home in Sydney's Castle Hill is for the true entertainer and wine lover. Pic: Supplied

This six-bedroom, four-bathroom home in Castle Hill in Sydney's Hills district is one for entertainers.



Along with a 2500-bottle wine cellar there is a media room, study, self-contained apartment, swimming pool and sprawling gardens.



It is listed for auction with a guide of $4 million through Ms D'Angola.

Basement bar

The home in the upmarket Perth suburb of Applecross has a basement level cellar and a dining room to host large events. Pic: Supplied

Duncraig House in the upmarket Perth suburb of Applecross is described in its listing as a "regal home" with six bedrooms including a main with an ensuite and adjoining dressing room.



The wine cellar is on the basement level along with a wet bar, steam room, gym and infrared sauna. Pic: Supplied

The wine cellar is on the basement level along with a wet bar, steam room, gym, infrared sauna and a 25-car garage with turntable.

It's listed through Ray White Dalkeith with a guide of "low-mid $30 million".

Cellar door

This home and vineyard in the Adelaide Hills is for those looking to make their passion a profession. Pic: Supplied

Listed with a guide of $2.8 million, this vineyard is for dedicated wine lovers.



The property in Ashton, listed with Ray White Mount Barker, gives buyers the opportunity to continue the 20-year legacy of Lofty Valley Estate in the Adelaide Hills.



It includes a cellar door with bar and cool-room plus tennis courts, an undercover swimming pool and a five-bedroom house. Listed with Ray White Mount Barker.

Sports bar facilities

You never need to leave home with this property featuring all you could want including a luxurious cellar. Pic: Supplied

The home in the Sydney suburb of Strathfield has a bespoke wine cellar, a gym, cinema, wet bar, infinity pool and championship sized tennis court.

The custom built cellar is the ideal place for a growing wine collection. Pic: Supplied

It is listed with an auction guide of $9 million through The Agency Inner West.

Time for wine

The well-planned cellar is an ideal space to host a tasting. Pic: Supplied

Offered for the first time in 25 years, this six-bedroom, three-bathroom house in Brisbane's Gordon Park spans three floors.



A wine cellar, wet bar and games lounge are all found on the lower level while a swimming pool, expansive gardens and a half-basketball court are in the backyard.



It goes to auction through Ray White Wilston.

Room to move

A true entertainer's delight, this property in Sunbury spans just over a hectare and includes a dam, wine cellar, separate bar, rumpus room and even a hobby space.



This Sunbury home has a rustic cellar and seating area with a wine bar feel. Pic: Supplied

There's a swimming pool, chicken coop and both front and rear decks.



It is listed with Ray White Sunbury and a guide of $2.94 million-$3.23 million.

Perfect climate

Advertised as a "hidden sanctuary" by Ray White New Farm, this five-bedroom house in Nundah has been renovated and extended and includes a tennis court, swimming pool, water feature and landscaped gardens.

The cellar in this Queenslander in the Brisbane suburb of Nundah is temperature controlled. Pic:Supplied

Its wine cellar accommodates 1000 bottles and is temperature controlled.