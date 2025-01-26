Unliveable double fronted Victorian reels in the bids

In Ballarat, in central Victoria, an unliveable Victorian weatherboard on a large block and in a coveted location in Ballarat East sold at auction for $405,000 on Saturday.

The auction was one of 440 capital city homes taken to auction this week, up from 262 last week, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 64.5 per cent, according to CoreLogic.



Interstate investors could see the potential in this double fronted Victorian. Pic supplied

Four investors competed for the property at 247 Victoria Street, which was part of a deceased estate.

Listing agent Giovanni Piazza from Ray White Ballarat said the house was not liveable in its current state and has a heritage overlay, but investors saw it as a great opportunity to renovate and add value to the property.

"It's in a great location and Victorian houses like that that are done up can sell for over $1 million here," he said.

Mr Piazza said the successful bidder only saw the house for the first time on Saturday.

Period details remain, but the house will need a major renovation to bring it up to Victoria's rental codes. Pic supplied

"He hadn't seen it before but it's a great location and a great landholding and he plans to renovate it," he said.

Mr Piazza said listings in Ballarat were well up in recent months as landlords felt the impact of the changes to Victoria's land tax and that buyer activity was also strong, driven by interstate investors.

"Interstate investors know landlords are leaving in record numbers and rents are increasing massively due to the onset of the land tax so they are seeing it as a good time to buy," he said.

The number of homes taken to auction will continue to rise over the coming weeks, with around 1,300 auctions currently scheduled across the combined capitals next week, according to CoreLogic.