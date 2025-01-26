Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

National

Unliveable double fronted Victorian reels in the bids

By Rachel Wells

By Rachel Wells, Freelance property reporter

First published 26 January 2025, 8:24 pm

FOLLOW US ON

In Ballarat, in central Victoria, an unliveable Victorian weatherboard on a large block and in a coveted location in Ballarat East sold at auction for $405,000 on Saturday.

The auction was one of 440 capital city homes taken to auction this week, up from 262 last week, returning a preliminary clearance rate of 64.5 per cent, according to CoreLogic.

Interstate investors could see the potential in this double fronted Victorian. Pic supplied

Four investors competed for the property at 247 Victoria Street, which was part of a deceased estate.

Listing agent Giovanni Piazza from Ray White Ballarat said the house was not liveable in its current state and has a heritage overlay, but investors saw it as a great opportunity to renovate and add value to the property.

"It's in a great location and Victorian houses like that that are done up can sell for over $1 million here," he said.

Mr Piazza said the successful bidder only saw the house for the first time on Saturday.

Period details remain, but the house will need a major renovation to bring it up to Victoria's rental codes. Pic supplied

"He hadn't seen it before but it's a great location and a great landholding and he plans to renovate it," he said.

Mr Piazza said listings in Ballarat were well up in recent months as landlords felt the impact of the changes to Victoria's land tax and that buyer activity was also strong, driven by interstate investors.

"Interstate investors know landlords are leaving in record numbers and rents are increasing massively due to the onset of the land tax so they are seeing it as a good time to buy," he said.

The number of homes taken to auction will continue to rise over the coming weeks, with around 1,300 auctions currently scheduled across the combined capitals next week, according to CoreLogic.

VIC
National

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
Investors, first home buyers, renovators eyeing Port Kembla home needing 'some TLC'
House backing onto Birubi Beach smashes suburb record with $4.35m sale
House backing onto Birubi Beach smashes suburb record with $4.35m sale
Timber slab outside, five-star inside: see the ultimate escape Australiana homestead
Timber slab outside, five-star inside: see the ultimate escape Australiana homestead
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Land tax in Victoria: How it applies to your property
Inside 'Linden Hall', the $30 million trophy home that's back on the market
Inside 'Linden Hall', the $30 million trophy home that's back on the market
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

Buyer snaps up family home just minutes after seeing it, as auction numbers set to rise

Buyer snaps up family home just minutes after seeing it, as auction numbers set to rise

By Rachel Wells
'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.

'They were all in tears'; family home sells for $1.24 million - first time in 64 years.

By Rachel Wells
As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?

As the number of homes for sale rises, which cities are now buyer's markets?

By Jen Melocco
From ugly duckling to glam home: The architecturally-designed 'Magic' house hits the market

From ugly duckling to glam home: The architecturally-designed 'Magic' house hits the market

By January Jones