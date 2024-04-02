View.com.au takes out fastest growing property portal in Australia title

Property portal view.com.au is the fastest growing residential property portal in Australia according to new data.

February IPSOS data has shown that there has been a 102 per cent growth in unique audience since October.

"Despite industry efforts, we are the first genuine challenger to Domain's number two audience position," said View Media Group Executive Chairman Antony Catalano.

"It's fantastic to see such strong audience growth on View as we continue to enhance the product and build our brand," view.com.au Chief Marketing Officer Paul Tyrrell said.

"Our consumer proposition is unique and features over 136,000 properties for sale," Mr Tyrrell said.



"However it offers a complete view of the market with access to nearly 11 million properties Australia wide, with buyers able to express interest in properties even if they're not for sale. All delivered by best in class mapping from Nearmap."

"The marketing campaign is now in full swing and we've seen some massive spikes, particularly from our broadcast partnership with Channel 7's AFL coverage."

On the rise

Comparing October 2023 to February 2024, the majority of portals have declined or have had very low growth according to the IPSOS data.

During that period only realestate.com.au saw a rise, with a 2.2 per cent rise.

In the same period Domain saw a 2.6 per cent decline, Allhomes a 9 per cent decline and Homely a drop of 0.5 per cent in audience.

Meanwhile Homely's February total audience dropped to 600,000 with View's February audience over 80 per cent higher at 1.1 million according to IPSOS data, with users of View spending on average 2.8 times longer on site than they did on Homely.

Internal Google Analytics dats showed nearly 1.7 million users for the month of February on view.com.au.

Challenging the status quo

View Media Group Executive Chairman and former Domain CEO Antony Catalano said view.com.au, which launched on September 30 last year, is clearly resonating with consumers.

"While REA continues to cement its number one position, Domain's audience has stagnated and we're seeing some agents downgrading or dropping them from their advertising schedule due to high costs, underperformance and questionable return on investment.," Mr Catalano said.



"The industry is fed up with the status quo."

"And despite industry efforts, we are the first genuine challenger to Domain's number two audience position, having been propelled into the number three position for residential property portals showcasing properties for sale in only five months and relegating Homely to the number six portal behind Allhomes. The only genuine alternative is view.com.au."

Agent appeal

He said View's Freemium model was appealing to real estate agents.

"Our Freemium model for agents presents a true alternative to the traditional listings model; it's free to list on View and our low cost Premium product is performing incredibly well and delivering strong value for agents and vendors," Mr Catalano said.

"We can make it free or keep prices low because VMG's business model is not predicated on listings revenue, where the only option is annual price increases."



He said that View continues to grow and provide across all needs for property buyers and sellers.

"We're creating a true property ecosystem that caters to all steps along the property journey," he said.



"View will soon bring finance propositions to market with our banking partner ANZ."

Antony Catalano is also co-owner of media company ACM, the publisher of this title.