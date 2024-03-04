View.com.au to feature in Channel 7's new renovation series Dream Home

WATCH Take a look inside this renovated home in the NSW suburb of Valentine. The owner took design inspiration from Three Birds Renovations' Lana Taylor who stars on the new Channel 7 show, Dream Home.

Dream Homes is a new competition renovation series on Channel 7 featuring judges including buyer's agent Simon Cohen, Lana Taylor of Three Birds Renovations and award-winning interior designer Rosie Morley. Picture supplied

A NEW renovation series coming to Channel 7 and is set to jump on board with view.com.au who will provide property valuation expertise on the program.

Dream Home is a competition renovation series which will feature three judges including buyer's agent Simon Cohen, award-winning interior designer Rosie Morley and Lana Taylor of Three Birds Renovations.



Dr Chris Brown is the host of Dream Home. Picture supplied

Dr Chris Brown hosts the series which pairs six groups together as they battle it out room by room to transform dilapidated suburban family homes into new dream homes.



Along with a number of in-show branded moments, View.com.au has provided price estimates for each of the unrenovated homes based on View's property price estimate data.



As each of the renovations are completed and judged, View.com.au will provide new home valuations for each through the support of a local agent expert.



Drawing on years of industry experience, the trio of judges will provide professional insight during the renovations, before critiquing and scoring each new space in the homes.



Simon Cohen. Picture supplied

Known as the go-to buyer's agent and co-founder of Cohen Handler - the largest property buyer's agency in Australia - Cohen will guide the teams through their renovation plans to ensure their properties elevate to the height of style and elegance.



"I'm thrilled to be part of Dream Home," Cohen said.



"The stakes are high in any competition, but when it comes to your own home, the sky's the limit.



"These renovations will be incredible and absolutely life-changing."



Taylor pictured far right with the Three Birds Renovations team. Picture supplied

Taylor, co-owner of renovation business Three Birds Renovations, has shared her real-life renovation and styling expertise through popular DIY online courses in more than 110 countries.



She understands the mistakes first-time renovators make and is excited to guide the Dream Home teams through their renovation journeys.



"Knowledge is power, and I think people underestimate just how many decisions they're going to have to make," Taylor said.



Her top tip for conquering any renovation project is to plan, make a vision board and stick to it.



Interior designer Rosie Morley. Picture supplied

Joining the judging panel is Rosie Morley, an interior designer and industry leader with over 20 years of local and international experience.

A principal at high-end architectural and design studio Hassell, Rosie consults on a range of multi-million-dollar projects.



"Designing a home is a true responsibility to elevate the everyday life of the homeowner," Morley said.



"It is about translating the lives of the owners and imbuing this into their environment."

View.com.au offers a complete view of the market with all 10 million properties, whether they're for sale or not, able to be searched from the one environment.

Dream Home is just one of the Seven Network's shows that are to include integration of the fast-growing View.com.au.

Seven's long-running Better Homes & Gardens will also feature View.com.au integration.

The partnership comes after Seven West invested $72 million of cash and media services in View Media Group (VMG).

View.com.au is the flagship digital platform of View Media Group (VMG) the real estate digital media and agent service business formed by Antony Catalano and Alex Waislitz, the co-owners of ACM, which publishes this masthead.

