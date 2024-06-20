View Media Group makes strategic partnership with Century 21

View Media Group has made a major move with Century 21 designed to revolutionise digital marketing in the real estate sector.



The collaboration sees Century 21 integrate VMG's Acquire platform.

C21 Edge will Century 21 agents and vendors a new level of sophistication and targeting according to Trent Casson, Managing Director Residential at View Media Group.

Acquire is VMG's bespoke performance marketing solution that is white labelled and fully integrated within a residential agent's digital ecosystem to automate vendor campaigns, agent branding campaigns, property management and even recruitment campaigns.

This is the first time however, Acquire has embedded the platform directly into a customer's CRM providing the full suite of functionality to Century 21 agents and offices within their own environment.



Effectively, it delivers an end to end digital marketing automation executed from the eSales CRM environment with the click of a button whilst returning valuable campaign data, customer insights, lead and appraisal generation back into the CRM.

Sellers and agents benefit

Both sellers and agents will benefit from the move according to Tania Minchella CEO at Combined Franchise Services - operating Century 21 Australasia and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.

"The platform allows us to drive strong outcomes for our vendors and agents through automated multi-channel digital advertising," she said.



"The integration of VMG's Acquire product into our proprietary business platforms means that the product is truly ours."



The programme, known as C21 Edge, is set to step up digital marketing to a new level according to Trent Casson, Managing Director Residential at View Media Group.

"C21 Edge brings a level of digital marketing sophistication never before offered as a push button solution within a client's own CRM," Mr Casson said.



"C21 Edge will deliver a genuine listing advantage for the Century 21 agent community and in turn offer vendors a level of sophistication and targeting that was once only available with the use of large budgets and teams of people."



Reaching the right audience

The multi-channel reach of C21 Edge, which will roll out to Century 21 agents in Australia and New Zealand, extends audience engagement through a comprehensive media strategy that includes social, display, and native ads, across hard working static and engaging video formats.



This ensures that potential buyers and sellers are reached wherever and whenever they are online, and driven straight back to the Century 21's website where the user can engage directly with the Century 21 brand and contact the agent.



C21 Edge leverages Century 21's customer database, as well as third-party data to identify and target property-intending audiences, driving qualified traffic to Century 21's website across multiple channels.



C21 Edge also utilises VMG's proprietary predictive modelling, layering this with partner data from leading platforms including Meta, Google, Taboola, Microsoft and a raft of other specialists.



This strategy identifies and targets audiences with a high intent to transact in property, extending Century 21's reach beyond traditional real estate portals.

Mr Casson said this latest agreement with Century 21 "aligns perfectly with the VMG philosophy of building agent's businesses off the back of vendor paid advertising."

Century 21 is the latest real estate business to become a VMG Acquire partner joining Buxton Real Estate (Buxton Connect); Stone Real Estate (Stone Digital); Woodards Real Estate (Woodards Amplify); Place Estate Agents (Place Pulse Digital); Kay & Burton (K&B Digital); Hodges Real Estate (Hodges Reach); Abercrombys Real Estate (Abercromby's Advantage); and Chisholm & Gamon (C&G Focus).