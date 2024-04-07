Wake up at Karl's - brekky show's Karl Stefanovic lists Noosa villa for rent

WATCH: Karl Stefanovic, Logan Paul and KSI have survived an Aussie egging in a wild Today Show interview above the streets of North Sydney.

Today show host Karl Stefanovic is renting his Noosa holiday house out at a cost of $1000 per night. Picture supplied/Instagram

TV breakfast show host Karl Stefanovic is renting out his luxury villa in Noosa.

And it doesn't come cheap.

The open-plan dining and kitchen area. Picture supplied

Stays at the Today star's five-bedroom, five-bathroom holiday house at Sunshine Beach are available at a cost of $1000 per night.



Villa Isabelle is listed on the holiday rental website Noosa Beach Abodes where it is described as an "architecturally designed home" that offers guests "comfort and relaxation at its finest".

One of the home's five bedrooms. Picture supplied

The property sleeps up to 12 guests.

CoreLogic records show the villa was purchased by Stefanovic in January 2020 for $3.6 million.



He then forked out $1 million to renovate the home with a Mediterranean-inspired makeover.



The sprawling three-level property is positioned on the hillside and overlooks the shoreline at the popular celebrity holiday hotspot.

The heated swimming pool. Picture supplied

The middle level comprises an open-plan kitchen, dining and living area with glass sliding doors leading out to two separate alfresco areas, including one with access to the heated swimming pool.



There are two main bedrooms on the middle level, each with their own ensuites and private balconies.

The renovated bathroom has terrazzo tiling. Picture supplied

An additional two bedrooms are located on the top level.



Updates to the home included the creation of the bottom level which was dug out to create a third storey to facilitate Karl's request for a "man cave and wine cellar", according to Vogue Living.



The ground floor bunk room. Picture supplied

After gutting the entire bottom level, they built a kids room with two generously sized bunk beds and a sunken lounge.

There is also an undercover garage on the lower level and the property is close to beaches, cafes, restaurants and the newly renovated Sunshine Beach Surf Club.



The view from the deck. Picture supplied

Stefanovic tried to offload the property at auction in April 2022, with hopes of achieving $7.5 million, however it failed to sell.



The tourist town has long been a favourite destination for Stefanovic.



Karl Stefanovic and his wife Jasmine. Picture from Instagram

In January 2023, the TV host made headlines after he was filmed in a heated altercation with cricketer Michael Clarke in a Noosa park.



A video of the row showed Clarke's then-girlfriend Jade Yarbrough, who is the sister of Stefanovic's wife Jasmine, accusing the former captain of the Australian cricket team of cheating with his ex, fashion designer Pip Edwards.



Karl's big plans for $4.5 million Sydney home renovation

The spa at Stefanovic's Sydney home purchased in 2021 for $3.2 million. Picture supplied

Stefanovic is one of Channel Nine's highest paid talents.

The 49-year-old reportedly earns $1.5 million per year for his role hosting morning breakfast program Today alongside Sarah Abo.

The holiday house in Noosa is not the only high-end property held by Sydney-based Stefanovic and wife Jasmine.



The modest kitchen inside Stefanovic's Sydney home. Picture supplied

The couple recently received approval for major renovations of their home on Sydney's north shore.



The couple was engaged in a lengthy battle with Willoughby Council over their plans to redevelop their modest home in Castlecrag into a four-storey mansion.

The renovation is set to set the couple back an eye-watering $4.5 million.

A rendered image of Karl Stefanovic's renovated house in Sydney. Picture Kennon

Plans for the house include transforming the original three-bedroom home into a five-bedroom, five-bathroom mansion with 102-square metres of living space below ground level.

According to the website of the architect firm designing the new home, Kennon, the property is "poised high on the sunny side of the hill with views over the northern escarpment" and is "a private residence designed to remain private".

CoreLogic records show Stefanovic paid $3.2 million for the 1960s-era brick home in March 2021.