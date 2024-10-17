What $600k buys you an hour away from Melbourne's CBD

With housing affordability at the forefront of many buyers' minds right now, we've rounded up some of the best properties under $600k only an hour away from the Melbourne CBD.

These are some of the best properties under $600k only an hour away from the Melbourne CBD. Pic: Supplied.

Charm and style in Norlane

561 Thompson Road, Norlane. Pic: Supplied.

This three-bedroom Norlane property is full of charm and style, and it's only 67 kms from the Melbourne CBD. The sage green kitchen has been beautifully renovated and contains modern stainless steel appliances. The outdoor area offers plenty of space for extending or creating the backyard of your dreams.

Peace and quiet in Cockatoo

68 Caroline Avenue, Cockatoo. Pic: Supplied.

Over in the south-west is this peaceful three-bedroom property in Cockatoo. Set on a quarter acre block, this family home sits at the end of a quiet no-through road. The house features a cosy wood fire heater, timber flooring and tranquil views of the natural surroundings.

Period elegance in Bacchus Marsh

15 Millbank Street, Bacchus Marsh. Pic: Supplied.

Beautifully renovated and full of style, this three-bedroom home in Bacchus Marsh is an opportunity not to be missed. Just over 60 kms from the CBD, this property proves that you don't have to sacrifice location for affordability.

Country charm in Kilmore

4 Victoria Parade, Kilmore. Pic: Supplied.

Set on a generous block, this four-bedroom Kilmore home is full of country charm. From the period facade and colourful rooms to the sweeping backyard, this is a property with bucket loads of potential. Located within walking distance to shops, cafes, schools and parks.

A cosy cottage in Geelong West

12 Hope Street, Geelong West. Pic: Supplied.

What it lacks in size, this cosy two-bedroom cottage in Geelong West makes up for in location. Just minutes from shops, restaurants and the vibrant Pakington Street, you'll find everything you need a short walk away.

Affordable coastal living in Frankston

17 Malcolm Court, Frankston. Pic: Supplied.

Neat, tidy and move in ready. This two-bedroom home in Frankston offers a coastal lifestyle at an affordable price. Located a short walk away from shops and schools, this property promises both convenience and comfortability.