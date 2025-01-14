What to consider before taking on an overdraft with a home loan

Overdraft facilities are becoming a thing of the past as mounting financial pressures, such as the cost of housing, continue to bite.

While it can provide immediate access to extra funds, an overdraft can carry higher interest rates. Pic: Shutterstock

An overdraft facility allows mortgaged homeowners to spend more than what's available in their account up to a pre-approved limit while only paying fees and interest on the amount they use.

The extra cash can be used to fund much more than a bathroom renovation, with mortgagees able to use it to pay for holidays, buy a new car, invest or even pay for a wedding.

While it can provide immediate access to extra funds, an overdraft can carry higher interest rates.

Borrowing for non-essential expenses amid the current cost of living crisis could also be a bad move right now, so tread carefully.

Paying the price

If you're considering applying for an overdraft facility, remember that they will cost more.

The standard home loan interest rate might be 6.20 per cent, but lenders apply an additional 3 per cent serviceability buffer.



This means they assess your capacity to repay the loan as if the interest rate were 9.20 per cent, ensuring you could technically afford repayments if rates were to rise, explained Shaun Jones, Senior mortgage broker at Mason Finance Group.

"At this higher servicing level, many clients are finding it challenging to qualify for additional facilities, as lenders perceive them as unable to meet the affordability criteria," Mr Jones said.



"Even when sufficient equity is available, servicing has become a significant hurdle since the Covid era, when borrowers only needed to demonstrate affordability at a 5.50 per cent rate.

Set a clear plan to determine how much you need so that you can still manage living expenses as well as the new facility. Pic: Shutterstock

"Always set a clear plan to determine how much you need and justify getting the facility, adding value to your home, debt consolidation to reduce repayments, so that you can still manage living expenses as well as the new facility."

Read More: Negotiate like a buyer's agent and pay less for your next home

Use sparingly

Financial institutions market overdrafts as a safety net but are best used sparingly to avoid unnecessary costs.

Not surprisingly, overdraft facilities are also harder to come by.



Property finance broker Mark Nolan says that lenders have quietly been withdrawing home equity lines of credit from their product suites in recent years.

"Banking regulation has moved against lines of credit in favour of more traditional home lending products. The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) imposed strict limits on the amount of interest-only lending allowed after deciding that these loans were a high-risk product," Mr Nolan said.

Read more: Is 2025 the year for first home buyers to get into the market?

Budget first

Shaun Bettman, chief mortgage broker of Eden Emerald Mortgages, said that while an overdraft facility can be convenient, it usually has higher interest rates than traditional loans or credit cards.



This can add up quickly if the overdraft is used repeatedly or left unpaid for an extended period.

If you're considering a renovation, like re-doing your bathroom, the decision should be tied closely to your overall financial picture and the rising cost of borrowing.

"Interest rates right now are on the higher side, which means financing the project with loans or overdraft facilities could make it more expensive in the long run," Mr Bettman said.



"Even if you manage the monthly payments, the total cost of the renovation could balloon significantly once interest is factored in."

If the renovation is more of a cosmetic upgrade than a necessary repair, it might be wise to pause and reassess.



If you're considering a renovation the decision to use your overdraft should be tied closely to your overall financial picture. Pic: Shutterstock

"If the bathroom renovation is urgent due to safety concerns or deteriorating conditions, looking into other financing options might be smarter than using an overdraft," he said.

"A personal loan or line of credit may provide lower interest rates and more structured repayment terms. You could also explore refinancing your mortgage to access equity in your home, which usually comes with a lower rate compared to other borrowing options.

"These alternatives can save you money compared to the high interest rates tied to overdrafts," Bettman says.

Read more: Buying a property with a special someone in 2025? Read this first