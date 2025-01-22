What you get in a regional centre vs capital city for under $600k

Is it better to live in the city and sacrifice living space, or better to buy in a smaller regional centre?



We looked at properties for sale under $600,000 in NSW, Victoria and Tasmania to see what both offered.

16/27 Johnston Street, Annandale, Sydney NSW. Picture supplied

Sydney, NSW

For properties in the centre of Sydney under $600,000, you'll be hard-pressed to find something with more than one bedroom and one bathroom.

But it's not all doom and gloom - there are some adorable and cosy apartments and units available in Sydney.

This unit is situated in Annandale, one of the most sought-after suburbs of Sydney's Inner West with great cafes and shops.



Compared to some of its neighbouring suburbs, Glebe and Camperdown (University of Sydney), Annandale is relatively quiet with wide streets, leafy trees and gorgeous architecture.

This one-bedroom, one-bath unit would be great for a first-home buyer. It is located in a secluded area but is also close to the city centre.

It is for sale between $580,000 and $638,000.

6/483 Crown Street, Wollongong, NSW. Pictures supplied

Wollongong, NSW

The coastal city of Wollongong could be the perfect alternative for those wanting to escape the high cost of living and the hustle and bustle of Sydney.

With its incredible beaches, great music events and a university, the 'Gong is a place where people of any age can feel at home.

It's just a 90-minute drive from Sydney, but commuters could also take the direct train from Wollongong to Sydney's Central Station.

This sunlit, two-bedroom, two-bathroom townhouse is on the market for $600,000. It has a gorgeous balcony and bamboo flooring throughout the home.

With two levels, a study and built-in robes in the bedrooms, the spaces are functional and make the house feel bigger than it is.

308/36 Wilson Street, South Yarra, VIC. Picture supplied

Melbourne, VIC

Similar to Sydney, it can be difficult to find larger spaces in Melbourne without paying an arm and a leg - but it has become less expensive in the past few years.

This two-bedroom, two-bath apartment is located in South Yarra, arguably one of Melbourne's nicest suburbs. It offers great shopping, cafes and food. The CBD is also easily accessible via public transport.

The apartment has an open-plan living and dining area and a balcony. The contrast of the light flooring and dark kitchen cabinets makes the space feel elegant and sophisticated.

This apartment is for sale between $565,000 and $595,000.

10/54 Percy Street, Newtown, VIC. Picture supplied

Geelong, VIC

Victoria's second-largest city is known for its festivals and is the gateway to the Great Ocean Road. Geelong has a much more relaxed feel to it than Melbourne, but it still feels like a city.



Much like Wollongong to Sydney, Geelong is only an hour-and-a-half from Melbourne and is easily accessible via public transport.

This two-bedroom townhouse has an open-plan living area, coupled with the cathedral ceilings and white walls, giving the space an airy, beachy atmosphere.

Situated in the inner west suburb of Newtown, it is only a short walk away from shopping, cafes and restaurants, parks and local schools.

This property is on the market between $525,000 and $565,000.

2/11 Byron Street, Sandy Bay, TAS. Pictures supplied

Hobart, TAS

Tasmania's capital city has a smaller population than most. But with its world-famous museums (MONA), fresh seafood and incredible markets, Hobart is not to be overlooked.

This two-bedroom apartment is situated in Sandy Bay, one of Hobart's most affluent suburbs. While it is a small space, it feels cosy rather than restrictive.

With views over to the River Derwent, the apartment is only a 15-minute walk from the famous Salamanca Market.



This property is inviting offers of more than $495,000.

4 Westbury Road, South Launceston, TAS. Pictures supplied

Launceston, TAS

Though located on the opposite end of the state in Northern Tasmania, the state's second-biggest city is only a few hours' drive from Hobart.

Launceston, recently named a UNESCO City of Gastronomy, has plenty of great pubs, bars and restaurants.



Surrounding Australia's third-oldest city is incredible nature and wildlife, and the famous Cataract Gorge is also a sight to behold.

Located in South Launceston, this three-bedroom house makes you feel instantly at home. A large backyard and deck area means the house could be perfect for a young but busy family.

This house is for sale between $549,000 to $579,000.