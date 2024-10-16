Where FOMO is still a thing: the suburbs where homes are selling the fastest

Houses in some Perth suburbs are being snapped up in as little as five or six days, as the city continues to see strong home values growth, according to data from CoreLogic.

Houses in some Perth suburbs are being snapped up in as little as five or six days. Pic: Supplied

In the outer south east suburb of Langford, where the median house price is $654,745, the average selling time for a house is just five days, making it the fastest selling suburb in the country.

Meanwhile, in the city's north west, houses in suburbs such as Butler, Clarkson, Edgewater and Hocking are selling in just six days on average.

CoreLogic economist Kaytlin Ezzy said the "mismatch" between supply and demand that currently exists in Perth means buyers are being forced to make quick decisions when it comes to buying a home.

"Generally across the Perth region, homes have been selling incredibly fast. For the past three months, half of all properties in Perth have sold within 11 days," she said.

"Housing supply in Perth is currently 40 per cent below where it typically would be with excess demand from interstate and overseas migration as well as increased investor demand," Ms Ezzy said.

"When buyers don't have a lot of choice, when they are presented with an opportunity to buy they have to jump onto it quickly for fear of missing out. It is a similar phenomenon to what we saw during COVID," she said.

Slow sell

The suburb where houses take the longest to sell, across all the capital cities, is in Pitt Town, 60 kilometres north of Sydney, where houses listed for private sale currently spend a median of 100 days on the market.

Melbourne dominated the top ten suburbs with the longest days on market, with Eynesbury in the outer west topping the list with houses taking a median 90 days to sell.

This was followed by Balnarring on the Mornington Peninsula and Warburton in the outer east, where homes take a median 86 days to sell. Houses in Braybrook, in the inner west, are sitting on the market for 85 days..

"Looking across Melbourne more generally, it is a weaker market, with home value growth down 1.5 per cent. So, it's not surprising properties are taking that little bit longer to sell," Ms Ezzy said.

"While Perth is seeing low levels of supply, Melbourne is seeing high levels, with supply 20 per cent above where it would normally sit," she said.

"When buyers have more choice they don't have to jump on the first property they see, so the time on market does tend to blow out a bit," she said.

Lingering in the regions

When it comes to the regions where houses take the longest to sell, Victoria was also well-represented, including Clune (157 days) 30 kilometres north of Ballarat, Point Lonsdale (151 days) on the Bellarine Peninsula and Venus Bay (140 days) on the south Gippsland coast.

When it comes to the regions where houses take the longest to sell, Victoria was also well-represented. Pic: Supplied

In New South Wales, houses in Milton in the Shoalhaven region just 1.5 hours from Canberra and 2.5 hours from Sydney take a median of 157 days to sell, while in Byron Bay, houses currently take a median of 134 days to sell.

Byron's Hemsworth effect

Ms Ezzy said Byron Bay's "sluggish recovery" following interest rate rises, and the flooding in Lismore and surrounds in February 2022, was likely impacting the amount of time it was taking for homes to sell in the popular beachside area.

"The dual impact of high interest rates and the flood effect has seen it experience a weak recovery, so stock levels are likely to be accumulating a little bit," she said.

"It might also be a sign that the market got a little over valued during that COVID period when people moved to the area and away from the city.



"The whole Hemsworth effect may mean it's a little over valued and vendors haven't adjusted their expectations," she said.