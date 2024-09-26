Where property buyers have the upper hand this spring across Australia

Key property market indicators, including days on market, capital growth trends and the number of new property listings, reveal that Victoria and Tasmania provide the most favourable conditions for buyers this spring selling season.

Victoria and Tasmania provide the most favourable conditions for buyers this spring selling season. Pic: Shutterstock

CoreLogic's Head of Research Eliza Owen said in the country's biggest growth markets of Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane, it could be some time before conditions swing from a seller's market to favour buyers, but some indicators suggest growth is slowing.

"There's a long way to go for markets like Perth, Adelaide and Brisbane before they swing to buyers," she said.

"The total stock for sale is extremely low compared to historic averages, but we are seeing price growth starting to slow and that means we are closer now to a downward phase," she said.

Time to buy

"Victoria is definitely the best buyer's market of the states and territories and we are seeing a lot more sellers than people looking to buy right now," she said.

The Tasmanian market is also offering opportunities for buyers as prices cool. Pic: Supplied

Ms Owen said one of the biggest indicators of a buyer's market is the number of new listings versus buyers.

"In the three months to August, Melbourne had 27,000 new listing campaigns but they were only met by 21,000 purchasers," she said.

"As we move further into spring, new listings are ramping up across the market and that is really going to test the depth of buyer demand," she said.

"When we are also seeing weak economic conditions, restrained borrowing and cost of living pressures versus a lot of motivated sellers trying to get ahead of the spring selling season, you would expect this will bring down asking prices further," she said.

Melbourne moment

Home values in Melbourne fell 1 per cent in the 12 months to the end of August. This compares to home value growth of 24.4 per cent in Perth; and 15 per cent in both Adelaide and Brisbane.

Melbourne-based buyers agent Nicole Jacobs of Cohen Handler said there was some hesitancy from buyers across various price points in the city's property market.

"The hesitation is meaning that people are not just jumping in," Ms Jacobs said.

"As opposed to the fear of missing out which we used to have, everyone's pulling back a bit."

She said however that she expects to see a bit of rejuvination in the market as spring progresses.

Cool in Tasmania

Meanwhile the Tasmanian market is also offering opportunities for buyers as prices cool.

"Tasmania is another market which has been in an extended down swing. Home values have fallen 12 per cent below their historic high in early 2022," Ms Owen said.

"This compares to Victoria, where values across the state are down 5.2 per cent from their peak in March 2022," she said.

Monitoring clearance rates and capital growth movement is another good way for buyers to determine if a market is swinging towards buyers or sellers. Pic: Shutterstock

When it comes to days on market, Melbourne homes are being listed for sale for an average of 42 days, the longest they've sat unsold since August 2019.

In regional Victoria, homes are sitting on the market for an average of 62 days, according to CoreLogic data.

At the other end of the spectrum, in Perth and Adelaide, the median selling time is 11 and 27 days, respectively.

"Days on market is another good indicator of whether a market is a buyer's market. If homes are taking time to sell, there is less urgency and buyers have far more negotiating power," she said.

While Victoria looks set to favour buyers well into spring and early summer, a predicted rate cut early next year means buyers shouldn't expect it to remain that way throughout 2025.

"I think that at a national level, there is no guarantee that a rate cut early next year will give a significant boost to housing demand because of the weakening labour market and high cost of living pressures," Ms Owen said.

Eye on the market

"But for Victoria, I think an interest rate cut will give that market a boost because it has remained relatively affordable for the last few years," she said.

Ms Owen said monitoring clearance rates and capital growth movement is another good way for buyers to determine if a market is swinging towards buyers or sellers.

"It's also worth keeping an eye on capital cities where clearance rates are trending lower because that is a sign that the market is moving in favour of buyers, along with any declining capital growth trends, because it's far easier to negotiate when both of these indicators are trending down," she said.