Where you should have bought a beach house five years ago

Summer holidays and days at the beach can have many of us scrolling for beachside homes.

Buying by the beach has paid off for those who have made the investment in the past five years. Pic: Supplied

While coastal living is undoubtedly appealing, it can also be a good investment.

Both city and regional coastal suburbs have experienced substantial growth, but where have the biggest movers been?

And where would you have made a motsa if you'd made the move five years ago?

New research has revealed where backside suburbs have boomed over the last five years and also recorded striking growth in the past 12 months.

The Top Coastal Growth Regions report by real estate group Ray White reveals the fastest movers in coastal suburbs across capital cities and throughout regional Australia.

The premier position of coastal homes is shown in the high prices that beachside suburbs command, particularly in capital cities, according to report author Atom Go Tian.

"The premium nature of coastal living in metropolitan areas is evident in the price points, with six of the top ten growth suburbs commanding values above $2 million," Mr Go Tian said.



"Only one suburb-Adelaide's Maslin Beach-sits below $1 million."

Capital investments

Those who bought into the Adelaide beachside suburb of Kingston Park five years ago have seen a good return on their investment, with the median suburb prices rising by 267.5 per cent over the past five years.



In the past 12 months, there has also been a substantial 34.8 per cent growth, bringing the suburb median price to $2.15 million.

The three-level beachfront home in Adelaide's Kingston Park sold for $2.5 million after about six weeks on the market. Pic: Supplied

Real estate agent Linda Van Hooff of Ouwens Casserly, who just sold a three-bedroom architect-designed beachfront home in the suburb, said it was "a hidden gem".

"It's a fabulous spot, which is very secluded and has a very private beach," Ms Van Hoof said.

"Properties are perched on the hill, facing north, and have views along the coast."

The three-level beachfront home sold for $2.5 million after about six weeks on the market, and strong interest in the property was shown.

She said the area attracted a diverse range of people who were attracted by the coastal lifestyle, with strong interest from retirees.

Mr Go Tian said Adelaide beachside suburbs on the top 10 list showed continuing growth.

"This growth corridor shows sustained momentum too, with recent one-year growth rates ranging from 21 per cent to 64 per cent," he noted.

Other cities whose suburbs made the top growth capital city coastal suburbs were Sydney, Perth and Hobart.

"Sydney's presence is distinguished by its geographical diversity with growth spanning from Queenscliff on the northern beaches to Copacabana on the Central Coast," Mr Go Tian said.



Meanwhile, Perth's top-growth beachside suburbs are focused on its north-western coastline.



The suburb of Watermans Bay, which achieved an 81.6 per cent one-year price rise, had the highest price growth among all suburbs.



Best city beachside buys on the list.

Copcabana on the NSW Central Coast, where this home is situated, has seen big price rises. Pic: Supplied

Soaring ceilings, bush and district views, and a pool for when you feel like a dip beyond the beach are on offer at this Copacabana home for sale for $2.1 million.

Hobart's Bonnet Hill is another coastal suburb that has seen strong growth. Pic: Supplied

This eclectic home in the Hobart suburb or Bonnet Hill is within walking distance of the beach and is for sale for offer over $1.09 million.

Homes in the tightly held Sydney beachside suburb of Queenscliff have seen strong gains. Pic: Supplied

There are palm trees in the front garden and great outdoor living in this three-bedroom home in the tightly held Sydney beachside suburb of Queenscliff, which is now for sale.

Range in the regions

Coastal suburbs in regional Australia have also shown strong growth over the past five years. However, there are still some bargains in fast-moving regions.

The South Australian suburbs of Price and James Well, with median prices of under $600,000, were the cheapest entry, while the Gold Coast suburb of Bilinga, with a median price of $5.5 million, was the most expensive.



Bilinga also took out the title of having the most substantial price growth over the last five years, when price growth hit 572.4 per cent and in the previous year, when prices grew by 265.5 per cent.



In NSW, Denhams Beach, on the far South Coast (of NSW) and popular with ACT buyers, saw prices rise by 170 per cent over the past five years and 78.8 per cent in the past year. The median price for the suburb is now $1.35 million.



Best regional beachside buys on the list

Bilinga on the Gold Coast is a suburb that is in demand and has seen massive price gains. Pic: Supplied

This impressive two-villa development in the Gold Coast suburb of Bilinga is at the top of the range, and it is on the market for over $3 million.

A bedroom with a view in the NSW South Coast suburb of Denham's Beach, in a property now on the market. Pic: Supplied

Coastal clifftop views and a spacious four-bedroom home are on offer at this Denhams Beach property with a price guide of $1.85 million to $1.95 million.

Beachside living in the coastal hamlet of Dolphin Sands has been a smart investment. Pic: Supplied

This simple three-bedroom cottage sits on a stunning 2.02 ha oceanfront block in Tasmania's Dolphin Sands and has a price guide of $1.15 million.

