Why buy just one home, when four neighbouring places are up for grabs

This may be the property deal for someone who'd rather live without too many neighbours, with four properties on the same street up for sale.

The neighbouring properties are being offered in line and could be developed. Pic: Supplied

The four neighbouring homes in the Sydney suburb of Homebush have come on the market all at once.

With such a high demand for housing in Sydney, the city is in desperate need for new housing and a developer is sure to find this offering enticing.



However, Strathfield Partners selling agent Elie Semrani said the homes could just as easily be sold off separately.

There is also the opportunity to buy just one individual property and retain it as a freestanding home. Pic: Supplied

Heading to auction

"We're going to auction them all at once and if they don't sell as a development site they will be separated and sold one by one," he said.

The Smallwood Ave properties span between 400 and 500sqm each with numbers 11, 13 and 15 including a three-bedroom house on their blocks.



Number 17 includes a four-bedroom house with two bathrooms.



Each of the homes are livable, with the potential to be renovated and modernised. Pic: Supplied

Development windfall

The current owner of all four properties purchased them in 2021 with plans to develop.

"They bought them and held them. They had the opportunity to develop them, but they've got other opportunities in other suburbs at the same time," Mr Semrani said.

"Selling them in one go would attract a developer. It would attract a whole new kettle fish if they're looking to build a high rise."

Comparative sales would indicate guides of $1.6 million-$1.8 million per property. Pic: Supplied

While Mr Semrani could not provide price guides, he said comparative sales would indicate guides of $1.6 million-$1.8 million per property.



He said the properties could potentially sell at a higher combined price if sold separately, rather than if nabbed by a developer in one line.

That means if each home sold for $1.8 million, the vendor would walk away with $7.2 million.

But Mr Semrani said the owners were in no rush to sell them all.

"It's a good opportunity for someone looking for a freestanding home," he said.

Homebush sits on the cusp of Sydney's inner west and is a short drive from Sydney Olympic Park.



It has a median house price of $2.68 million and has seen a media growth of 21.5 per cent over the past 12 months, according to CoreLogic.