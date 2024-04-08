Why we chose a townhouse in the 'missing middle' as the ideal family home

I used to live in a very 'cool' suburb in Melbourne's inner-north. My husband and I bought our first property there - a tiny unit close to the main street.

Pic:Shutterstock

It wasn't always as happening as it is now though. We witnessed bar after bar, cafe after cafe open in the nearly 15 years we spent living there.

Being an older suburb, it always had the bones to become a walkable, vibrant neighbourhood - gridded streets, good access to public transport, parks-a-plenty and a high-street with empty shop-fronts ripe for the picking.

It was only a matter of time before the area became desirable - not just for its bars and restaurants - but for its real estate.

Priced out but not going out

So, when we grew out of our little unit with the arrival of our first daughter, we also became priced out of our beloved suburb. Not only that, but we were even priced out of other areas further north - that is, if we wanted to buy a big house on a big block.

We were faced with a choice: move even further away to afford said big block plus house or stay relatively close to our area and buy a townhouse. We chose the latter.

Pic: Shutterstock

The debate about knocking down homes in well-appointed suburbs to make-way for apartments and townhouses has raged for as long as I've been a property journalist and I'm sure much longer before that.

The NIMBYs say it erodes the character of their neighbourhoods and lament the 'good old days' where kids could run around in huge backyards on quarter-acre blocks.

The YIMBYs say people need housing close to transport and amenities in existing suburbs far from the fringes and - at the risk of starting a riot - I tend to agree.

And I'm not saying 'let's knock down all the heritage houses and put up rows and rows of soulless, high-rise apartment blocks'. Nor are any of the YIMBYs I've met.

I'm talking about that term you may have read lately called 'the missing middle'.

Missing middle is missing nothing

In Melbourne, it has two meanings. One is that we are missing medium (or middle) density housing - well-planned neighbourhoods with a mixture of stand-alone houses, townhouses, single-story villa units and, where appropriate, apartment buildings.

The other is that these neighbourhoods should be in suburbs close to existing infrastructure - schools, transport, parks and shops. Most of those suburbs are in Melbourne's 'middle ring' between roughly five and 15 kilometres from the city - hence the missing middle's double meaning.

In other cities without Melbourne's 'ring' shape, it's still about building an appropriate mixture of homes in suburbs that are highly sought after for their liveability. Or - like my former suburb - have good bones in place to become prized for their liveability.

Pic: Shutterstock

The nearest shopping strip to where I live now with my family of four is a little daggy, but we love it.

I'm sure we'll see it morph over the years, but it will always have the character and soul of a place established over time, rather than dropped in all at once - as often happens in master-planned communities on greenfield sites.

Housing crisis solution

Our three-bedroom townhouse sits on a block with three others. The block used to have just one, modest brick clinker on it. House one family on 800 square-metres or build homes for four families using the same space? With our current housing crisis, it should be a no-brainer.

And the key phrase is 'homes for families'. With three bedrooms and a little bit of outdoor space, but not so giant that they cost millions.

In our back courtyard is a little cubby-house for the kids and an entertaining area for us. We use our garage as a playroom and an office and park our one car on the street.

Pic: Shutterstock

We walk our oldest to school and make a short car trip to our youngest's daycare.

We have a cafe, chemist and corner shop a two-minute walk away and the main shopping strip is a five minute walk - the train station is just a little further.

There is also a bus stop about 10 metres from us and a huge park with a playground and a lake a kilometre away. We use our neighbourhood as our backyard, and our neighbours do the same.

Forget a quarter acre, our kids run around a 34-acre backyard - AKA the park - where they meet their friends and make new friends. I wouldn't have it any other way.