Would you sell at auction at grand final time? Here's why some are doing so

Just over 250 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer in Melbourne this week as the city turns its attention to the AFL grand final.

There has been a dramatic drop in auction numbers in Melbourne during grand final week but this Maidstone property is still going under the hammer. Pic: Supplied

This compares to last week, when 1,274 homes went to auction across the city. The dramatic drop in auction numbers in Melbourne during grand final week, which includes a public holiday on Friday, is comparable to last year when just 203 homes went under the hammer.

However, there are some real estate agents and vendors who are pushing ahead with auctions across the city on Saturday, despite the distraction of an AFL grand final and a long weekend.

One such agent is Anthony Molinaro from Barry Plant Essendon, who will take a modern, two-bedroom townhouse in Maidstone, in Melbourne's west, to auction at 10am on Saturday.

"We certainly had a robust discussion about going to auction on AFL grand final day," said listing agent Anthony Molinaro from Barry Plant. Pic: Supplied

"We certainly had a robust discussion about going to auction on AFL grand final day but my feeling is that if someone is serious about buying a property, something like a grand final isn't going to be a hindrance," he said.

"In saying that, we wanted to make sure we scheduled it at the right time. So, I wouldn't be holding it at 3pm, for example," he added.

Mr Molinaro said it is the first time he has scheduled an auction on grand final day but is confident the big match won't be a deterrent for buyers.

"It was a mutual agreement between myself and the vendors to go ahead with a grand final day auction and so far none of the prospective buyers have raised any concerns with the timing," he said.

He said interest in the contemporary, well-positioned home at 3/3 Montgomery Street had been quite strong among first home-buyers and single-parent families.

"The thing is, with modern technology and online bidding, if someone doesn't want to come on the day they can still bid from the comfort of their home," he said.

Other agents have chosen to conduct mid-week auctions to avoid the distraction of an AFL grand final.

Making it convenient

Charlie Barham from Nelson Alexander Carlton North has scheduled the auction of a stunning, architecturally-transformed four-bedroom residence in Carlton North for 6pm on Wednesday evening.

The unique, two-storey home with a spacious rooftop terrace at 329 Station Street is one of dozens of homes scheduled to go under the hammer in Melbourne during the week ahead of the MCG blockbuster.

"We like to make our auctions as accessible to as many people as possible and given it is also a long weekend in Melbourne, we felt a mid-week twilight auction would be most convenient for people," he said.

"One of the learnings from COVID when we turned to online auctions was that you didn't have to do auctions strictly on a Saturday and that in some instances buyers prefer mid-week when there is less conflict with people's social calendars and certainly, we wouldn't want to conflict with a major event or a long weekend," he said.

Omer Koksal from Ray White Glenroy has two auctions scheduled on Saturday, including a light-filled, contemporary family home at 29 Separation Street in Mickleham at 11.30am.

Good for sellers

He believes holding auctions on the Saturday of the AFL grand final can be beneficial for vendors.

"I've been holding auctions on grand final day for a quite a few years now and I've had some really good results," he said.

"I find it creates less competition as a seller and brings in bigger crowds due to a minimal number of competing or clashing auctions and inspections," he said.

"Last year on Grand Final day, I had an auction at Roxburgh park and had seven active bidders. It sold for $49,000 above its reserve," he said.

Despite the Sydney Swans being involved in Saturday's grand final at the MCG, auctions in Sydney haven't been impacted by the event.

In fact, close to 1,300 auctions are scheduled across Sydney this week, substantially higher than the 995 homes that went under the hammer across the city last week.

Brisbane auctions are also looking healthy despite the Brisbane Lions heading south to compete for AFL premiership glory on Saturday.

While Victoria is the only state with a public holiday on Friday, auction activity in Perth and Adelaide, is expected to be a bit more subdued as AFL fans tune into the big game.

According to CoreLogic around 1,930 homes are scheduled to go under the hammer this week, compared to 2,697 last week.