Zac Efron stayed in this NSW South Coast 'chateau', now it could be yours for $20m

For the first time in 30 years, 'Chateau Morrow' has hit the market with a price guide of $20 million.



Owned by one family since it was built, the impressive rural estate is located in Burrill Lake just 15 minutes from popular coastal hub Mollymook.

The pale pink manse was built by the current owner who was inspired by the iconic house 'Tara' in the 1939 film Gone with the Wind.



Since then, it has been held within the family and used as a private residence, a holiday rental and an events space.

Sitting on a 20 acre block, the French provincial-style mansion features seven bedrooms, five bathrooms, formal and informal living areas, a gourmet kitchen and billiards room.

The home is opulent and luxurious with crystal chandeliers, gold fixtures, ornate cornices, stone pillars and stained glass windows.

At the entrance to the property sits a water fountain surrounded by manicured gardens.



The estate includes a heated pool and spa, spacious garage, stables, nine-hole golf course, a caretaker's residence and vegetable garden.

One of the most attractive features of the property is its privacy and tranquil location. At the rear of the property is Meroo National Park and just a short stroll away are the shores of Wairo Beach.

The sale is being managed by Robert Granger from Raine & Horne. Of the property, Granger said it was "one-of-a-kind" on the south coast and interest had been intense.

"I get a lot of interest," said Mr Granger.



"A lot of people want to inspect it, but I'm qualifying very hard because a lot of people just want to have a look and dream."

"I get hundreds of phone calls a week and lots of inquiries."

While private and secluded, Chateau Morrow is also ideally positioned for guests to enjoy the local area.



The home is just 15 minutes from many popular coastal spots including Bannisters by the Sea, the historic Milton Village, the harbour town of Ulladulla and many wineries, boutiques and bars.

The property is currently listed on Airbnb with prices starting from approximately $2,000 per night. It has played host to weddings, events and even celebrity guests including Zac Efron.

For a savvy buyer who wants to build upon the current site, there are also approved development plans for an additional five cabins. Presently, the property is allowed to hold 52 events per year.

Mr Granger said most of the property's marketing has been directed towards the international market.



Since then, he has fielded enquiries from parties interested in creating private members clubs, spas, country clubs, wedding venues and other commercial ventures.

'Chateau Morrow' F27 Princes Highway, Burrill Lake, NSW is currently listed for sale by Robert Granger from Raine & Horne Mollymook Milton.



The property is listed for $20 million. Expression of interest closes at 5pm (AEDT) January 31st.