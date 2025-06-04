'Nothing else like it': interior designer Tim Neve lists renovation project in Mayfield

Hipwell Haus at 5 Hanbury Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Roland Campos and Toby Wilson at LaneCampos. Pictures supplied

Interior designer Tim Neve has listed his Hipwell Haus renovation project in Mayfield two years after buying a derelict warehouse and transforming it into a luxury home.

The 408-square metre property at 5 Hanbury Street is listed for sale by expressions of interest with Roland Campos and Toby Wilson at LaneCampos.

The open-plan living, dining and kitchen on the ground floor. Picture supplied

Mr Campos said the listing received 25 buyer enquiries within hours of hitting the market on June 3.

"It's already had a lot of interest, and just having Tim's design on this one makes it a very impressive home," Mr Campos said.



The master bedroom. Picture supplied

"The photos and videos are stunning, but it's very different when you see it in person; it takes it to the next level.

"There is nothing else like it; it's unique and individual."



Mr Campos said a price guide would be available after the first week of open house inspections.

Hipwell Haus hits the market in Mayfield. Video supplied

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom property brings new meaning to the term "glow-up".



Neve, a nationally recognised interior designer based in Newcastle, bought the dilapidated 100-year-old warehouse in March 2023.



The ensuite. Picture supplied

He began documenting the progress of renovating the building via an online video series in mid-2023.



The ambitious conversion is now complete, and the project has drawn attention far and wide, including a recent feature in Vogue Living in Europe.

Tim Neve inside the derelict building before the renovation. Picture by Atelier Photography.

"It's been a massive undertaking for the last two years," Neve said.



"In its original state - bare floors, stripped timber frames, huge window openings - there was no illusion that it was going to take a significant amount of time and effort.



"As per most renovation timelines and budgets, everything did seem to take longer and cost more than anticipated.



"But I loved every second of the process, watching this crumbling relic come back to life."

The two-level building spans 393 square metres of internal space, including a ground-floor warehouse fronting Hanbury Street with mixed-use potential suitable for retail, a creative studio, a gallery or a boutique workspace.



Alternatively, it could be transformed into an extra living area.

The kitchen features walnut veneer cabinetry and granite benchtops. Picture supplied

Behind the warehouse is a spacious, open-plan living and dining area with a show-stopping kitchen.



The living room opens to the backyard and a covered alfresco area with a built-in barbecue and cedar infra-red sauna.



The alfresco area. Picture supplied

Upstairs has three bedrooms, including the master with an oversized ensuite, the main bathroom and a second living area.



The transformation of the building is nothing short of extraordinary.



Inside, bold design elements and eye-catching interiors include Venetian-plastered walls and a sculptural curved starcase connecting the two floors.



The second living room upstairs. Picture supplied

Bringing his vision to life did not come without challenges.



Inside, the property was in a state of disrepair when Neve took ownership of it after buying it for $650,000.



The curved staircase is a striking feature of the renovation. Picture supplied

The previous owner held the property for five years with the intention of renovating the building, but the scope of work proved too much.

"In its derelict state, most people thought I was crazy for taking on such a massive project, but the bones of the project really inspired me," he said.



The luxurious main bathroom. Picture supplied

"It was the ultimate blank canvas.



"The large, open plan spaces and the soaring ceiling heights, even though it didn't look like much to most, I knew it had so much potential in its proportions alone to create something really special."



Tim Neve outside the property in 2023 before the renovation. Picture Atelier Photography

Neve said the challenges of the inherited architecture of the building led him to create some of the home's best features.



"A nib wall in the living room served no purpose, so I boxed it out and inserted the Ecosmart fireplace, clad floor-to-ceiling in natural travertine, and it has become the focal point of the room now," he said.



One of the three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"The curved staircase design literally grew from what was there, having to wrap around an awkward cut-off corner of the room where the original fireplace was positioned.



"Those limitations actually sparked some of the best design decisions."



A starting point for the project was taking inspiration from the visual remnants of the building.



One of three bedrooms. Picture supplied

"Not only its architectural features, but its colourful history too," he said



"I made design choices that even surprised myself, but they suited the art deco influence from the facade, and the creative and gritty heartbeat that has run through the home over time.



An arched doorway connects the warehouse space to the kitchen and living area. Picture supplied

"It's been so much more than a restoration project; it's been a complete reimagining of the spaces, inspired by their storied past."

The name, Hipwell Haus, is a homage to the original creator, storekeeper R.W. Hipwell, whose name is featured on the building's 1926 facade.



Inside Hipwell Haus

Pinpointing one favourite feature is a difficult task.

The living room. Picture supplied

Neve's eye for detail is evident in every room, from the circular feature window in the open-plan living area to the opulent bathrooms.



"It's so hard to pick, and I think that's what makes this home truly special. Every space has a special moment in it," he said.

The kitchen features marble benchtops and Bertazzoni copper appliances, including an oven, microwave and warming drawer. Picture supplied

"In the living room, it's the travertine-clad fireplace, in the backyard it's the discreet sauna, and in the parents' retreat it's the massive ensuite.

"But all of those highlights are so far spread apart that they feel like their own unique, private moment at the same time."



The ensuite. Picture supplied

The designer kitchen is a centrepiece of the home with its striking burgundy granite benchtops, copper appliances, walnut cabinetry and an island bench built from terracotta breeze blocks.

The ensuite has 3.1-metre high ceilings and spans the entire building width.

The infra-red sauna in the backyard. Picture supplied

Designed as a couple's retreat, the ensuite has dual vanities with clay-coloured basins and marble benchtops, two shower heads and a statement round bathtub.

The exterior is the final piece of the puzzle, revived with a coat of terracotta-coloured paint and handmade Moroccan tiles on the lower half of the building.



The exterior after the renovation. Picture supplied

There could be the option to include the furnishings as part of the sale at an additional cost.

"That's definitely a conversation we're open to having," he said.



"Many of the pieces were custom-made to suit the space, so keeping them in place just makes sense.



The living room. Picture supplied

"It would be an effortless transition for the buyer, and the home would retain that cohesive, curated feel."

Neve, who recently collaborated with homewares company Urban Road on a range of cushions and artworks to be sold at retailers across Australia, is already looking ahead to his next renovation project.

The laundry. Picture supplied

And he is eager to unveil Hipwell Haus at the first open house inspection this weekend.

"It's so exciting to have an excuse to open the doors to Hipwell Haus; I've been calling it the 'Open Haus'," he said.



The studio space on the ground level could be used as a gallery, a work space or transformed into a large living area. Picture supplied

"So many people have started following the massive renovation over the last couple of years online as I documented it across social media, and now this is a great chance for them to step inside and see it for themselves."

The property is open for inspection on June 7 from 1.15pm to 2pm.

