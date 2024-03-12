200-year-old estate, cellar door and resort near Berry for sale

Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate, is on the market for the just the second time in its 202-year history. Picture: Supplied

Coolangatta Estate, near Berry, is on the market for just the second time in its 202-year history



The estate operates as a boutique 28-room resort, vineyard, wedding venue and wine brand, with the estate-grown fruit successfully converted over the decades by Tyrrell's in the Hunter Valley.



Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate is believed to be one of Australia's oldest continuous farming enterprises.



Coolangatta Estate is for sale via Expressions of Interest. Picture: Supplied

The selling agent, managing director of the Monopole Group, Adam Morris said an Expressions of Interest process had begun in recent days, with strong interest from a range of buyer profiles.



"In spite of the success of Coolangatta as a business, brand and destination driven by the current generation, retirement and succession planning have motivated this process," Mr Morris said.



"A vineyard may ultimately not be the highest and best value use of this magnificent site in new hands, particularly in light of NSW's current housing shortage.



"As a wine person I hope the vineyard continues, but industry headwinds suggest our buyer is most likely from outside the wine sector.



"There is also enormous potential for outdoor concert events boosting the local economy."



Mr Morris said there wasn't a price guide available for the listing, and no closing date has been confirmed for the EOI process.

Regarding the value of the property, Mr Morris said he couldn't be drawn given the unique history and substantial 51.3-hectare ocean view site at Coolangatta, citing only loosely comparable sales south of Sydney.



"In Sutton Forest, 'Rotherwood' was a 40-hectare property with hobby vineyard and an historical 1880s home that recently transacted for $23.5 million in late 2023," he said.



"Coolangatta Estate is truly a one-of-a-kind landholding, larger and closer to the coast. The value will ultimately be determined by the vision of the new owners."



Coolangatta Estate has accumulated more than 200 trophies and 2000 show medals in its almost 40-year history as a wine producer. Picture: Supplied

Coolangatta Estate is today a major tourist attraction, its setting overlooking the ocean and surrounded by vineyards.



Other features of the property include two executive or managers' residences, tennis court, pool and a dormant par three golf course awaiting reactivation.

Coolangatta Estate has accumulated more than 200 trophies and 2000 show medals in its almost 40-year history as a wine producer.



The majority of sales are direct to consumer through the cellar door and on-site restaurant.



Coolangatta Estate is today a major tourist attraction. Picture: Supplied

The estate comes to market after 75-plus years of Bishop family ownership.

Alexander Berry and Edward Wollstonecraft settled on the foothills of Mount Coolangatta ("Cullunghutti") in 1822, after obtaining a grant of 10,000 acres and 100 convicts from the NSW Government.



The Coolangatta Estate was reportedly the site of the first European settlement on the South Coast.



Coolangatta quickly developed into a thriving economy boasting mills, workshops and artisans. Within years it was exporting thoroughbred horses to India, Cedar to Europe and cattle, tobacco, cheese and wheat to Sydney.



Alexander died in 1873 and the estate passed to his younger brother David Berry - after whom the nearby township of Berry was named, along with Alexander - and later to the Hay family (cousins of the Berry's) with whom it remained until the late 1940's.



During this time, the estate fell into a state of disrepair and there was a risk that the historic buildings would be lost to neglect.



While much of the original landholding had been sold off, the jewel of the estate remained in the hands of the Berry's descendants.



In 1947, local farmer Colin Bishop purchased his first couple of hundred acres of farming land at Coolangatta, and in 1950, he began to use the land for dairying.



In 1971, Mr Bishop began major restoration work to restore the old convict-built buildings to their former glory.



Although shipbuilding, logging and tobacco growing remain in a bygone era, Greg Bishop and his family have continued to capitalise on the fertile land, after re-establishing vineyards in the late 1980's.



