24 bids as Carrington Federation reno fetches $1.5 million at auction

65 Young Street in Carrington has sold for $1.5 million at auction with Spillane Property. Picture supplied

A SLOW start to bidding led to an eventual sale price of $1.5 million at the auction of a renovated Federation-era house in Carrington.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home on 303 square metres at 65 Young Street listed with Spillane Property's Donna Spillane and Patrick Skinner drew three registered bidders.



Mr Skinner said all three parties were out-of-area buyers.



The home featured a modern L-shaped extension at the rear. Picture supplied

The property had an auction guide of $1.35 million to $1.45 million.

The auction started at $1.25 million, with two parties active in the bidding which carried out across 24 bids.



"It was a little slow to get away, with very slow bidding in small increments but once it got started it went up quite quickly," Mr Skinner said.

The living room. Picture supplied

"It started in increments of $10,000 and $20,000 and ended up selling for $1.5 million."

The successful bidder was the Sydney-based buyer who initially plans to hold the property as in investment.

The renovated home was listed with another agency in February however, it failed to find a buyer after more than three months on the market.



The open-plan kitchen and dining area in the extension. Picture supplied

Mr Skinner said Spillane's listing drew a strong level of enquiry throughout the campaign.

"It appealed to buyers because everything in Carrington is within walking distance - the shops, cafes and it's close to the water," he said.

"The owners had done the most incredible job with the renovation.

One of the home's two bathrooms. Picture supplied

"The feedback from buyers was they loved the quality of it and it was move-in ready, and they knew to complete that level of renovation in today's market would most a lot more."

CoreLogic records show the sellers paid $450,000 for the double brick home in 2014.



Originally comprising two bedrooms, a living room, dining room, one bathroom and kitchen, a clever redesign of the property transformed it into a modern three-bedroom, two-bathroom home designed by SDA Architecture and constructed by Buildart.



One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

The original two bedrooms remained at the front of the house however, the rest was demolished and redesigned.

Behind the brick facade's archway entry, the home pairs original features such as timber floorboards, high ceilings and cornices with modern additions, including an L-shaped extension at the rear.

The open-plan design comprises the kitchen, living and dining with slider doors opening out to the courtyard and Balinese-inspired garden.

It was a busy week of auctions across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending June 23.



A total of 45 auctions were scheduled, with CoreLogic's preliminary results showing the region recorded a clearance rate of 71.4 per cent.



3 Crestwood Place in Warners Bay sold at auction for $835,000. Picture supplied

There was plenty of interest in Harcourts' Joel Soldado's auction of a three-bedroom house at 3 Crestwood Place in Warners Bay which drew nine registered bidders.

The unrenovated property had an auction guide of $700,000 to $770,000 however, the bidding commenced well above the guide at $805,000.

The property was sold under the hammer for $835,000.

9 Grasmere Way in Warners Bay sold at auction for $2.24 million. Picture supplied

Also in Warners Bay, Anthony Di Nardo of Belle Property's auction of a modern four-bedroom house at 9 Grasmere Way sold for $2.24 million.

The property had an auction guide of $1.95 million.

7 Rose Street in Tighes Hill sold at auction for $735,000. Picture supplied

In Tighes Hill, six registered bidders turned out to First National Newcastle City's agent George Rafty's auction of a modest three-bedroom weatherboard cottage at 7 Rose Street that had been held by the same family for more than 30 years.

Listed with an auction guide of $650,000 to $710,000, the bidding opened at $650,000 and the property was snapped up by a first-home buyer for $735,000.