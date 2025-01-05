5 eye-catching, high-end Illawarra properties still on the market in 2025

A number of the Illawarra and South Coast's most impressive homes remain for sale. Pictures: Supplied, File image

A number of the Illawarra and South Coast's most impressive properties remain for sale and await the right buyer in 2025.

They range from lavish mansions to homes owned by high-profile sporting figures.

Perhaps it's time to buy that Lotto ticket and dream away?



'Villa Carla' is located at 65 Wellington Drive, Balgownie. Picture: Supplied

'Villa Carla'

More than a year after being re-listed, the palatial Balgownie mansion of flamboyant Wollongong businessman Vito Pennimpede remains on the market.



'Villa Carla' is located at 65 Wellington Drive, Balgownie.



It's one of the Illawarra's most recognisable and expensive properties, and there have been several attempts to sell it during recent years via different agents.



In 2024, the trophy home had a price guide of $7.5 million, and was most recently listed online under "offers invited".



Mr Pennimpede purchased the property in 2006 for $3.24 million.

Sitting on three acres, the home had a $2 million renovation in 2019.

According to the property's marketing, it's zoned with the "potential to subdivide one acre at the front into four duplexes (subject to council approval), unlocking real value".

Features of the home include a floodlit tennis court; marble flooring and soaring double-height ceilings with Hollywood-style crystal lighting; large formal lounge with a fireplace and a home cinema.

Outside the property is just as spectacular with a floodlit tennis court, pool and poolside cabana with outdoor kitchen, barbecue and pizza oven. There's also a six-car garage.

Trent Barrett's Barrack Point home is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Dragons legend's home

More than a year on from being listed, NRL coach and former player Trent Barrett's luxury Barrack Point home remains on the market.



In October 2023, Barrett listed the eye-catching home for sale.

Since that time, the home was listed with a price guide of $7.5 million-plus.

Barrett, a former St George Illawarra Dragons player and ex-Manly Sea Eagles and Canterbury Bulldogs head coach, is set to pocket an eye-watering gain if the sale of the Barrack Point home achieves its price guide.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom Hamptons style new-build has a prime waterfront position along with plenty of high-end inclusions.

CoreLogic records reveal that the property was bought by Barrett and wife Kylie in 2019 for $1.764 million.

It then had an older-style home on the block, with the current home built in 2022.

The home's features include an open-plan kitchen, dining and main living area with eye-catching views through floor-to-ceiling glass doors across the ocean and to the beach.



'Silsoe' is located at 165 Wallaby Hill Road, Jamberoo. Picture: Supplied

'Silsoe'

A luxury estate at Jamberoo boasting an array of eye-catching features - including the remote-controlled antique gates imported from Egypt that mark the entrance - remains on the market.



'Silsoe' is located at 165 Wallaby Hill Road, Jamberoo.



The 42-acre, 1880s estate currently has a price guide of $7.9 million to $8.35 million.



Selling agent, Dean Lewisman from South Coast Prestige Properties said the current owners had completely restored the original cottage.

"They also extended the property and added an additional 300 square metres of internal space," he said.

The main residence features the original homestead and the new extension.

The "great room" features a kitchen, dining area and a living room centred around a double-sided fireplace.

The entertaining areas contain a solar-heated infinity-edge pool, with an exercise deck and a full-length bench seat overlooking the property and views of the hills, countryside and ocean.

The main house contains four bedrooms, as well as four bathrooms (including ensuite for the principal bedroom). There's also a family/media room, study, cloak/mudroom, laundry, and walk-in linen storage.

'Silsoe' can also accommodate more than 30 cars.

Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate, is on the market for the just the second time in its 202-year history. Picture: Supplied

Coolangatta Estate

Coolangatta Estate, near Berry, is on the market for just the second time in its 202-year history.

The estate operates as a boutique 28-room resort, vineyard, wedding venue and wine brand, with the estate-grown fruit successfully converted over the decades by Tyrrell's in the Hunter Valley.

Established in 1822, Coolangatta Estate is believed to be one of Australia's oldest continuous farming enterprises.

Listed for sale early last year, there isn't currently a price guide available for the property.

Coolangatta Estate is today a major tourist attraction, its setting overlooking the ocean and surrounded by vineyards.

Other features of the property include two executive or managers' residences, tennis court, pool, and a dormant par three golf course awaiting reactivation.

The estate is on the market after 75-plus years of Bishop family ownership.



631 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarra boasts 180-degree ocean views from almost every room. Picture: Supplied

Magazine worthy weekender

The now owner of an oceanfront cottage at Wombarra could hardly believe his eyes when the property came up during the COVID pandemic, when he was based in Sydney.

"I looked online on a Friday night, and couldn't believe this place was available," he said.

"I called the agent, went down to Wombarra on the Saturday morning, and bought it on the Monday."



Now however, after a magazine-worthy rejuvenation, he put 631 Lawrence Hargrave Drive, Wombarraup for sale last year.



The oceanfront home's transformation has been featured in Country Style magazine.

A highlight of the renovation for the owner has been the installation of a four-and-half-metre double-glazed slider.



Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home had a guide of $4.2 million to $4.5 million.



Mrs Denison-Pender said the home represented a "really good value buy for an absolute beachfront location", and "will only increase in value when the market picks up".