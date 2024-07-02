$600 million pay day: home sale profits up in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie

WATCH: Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

RESIDENTIAL property sales earned homeowners in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie a combined profit of more than $600 million in the first quarter of 2024.



That's according to CoreLogic's latest Pain and Gain report which analysed house and units sales across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the three months to March.



The majority of homeowners who sold a house or unit in the March quarter earned gains, with 98.2 per cent of sellers making a profit.

Sellers across the region made a median profit of $385,000 after holding their property for an average of 8.5 years.

That equates to a total combined profit of $603,642,298 from sales during that period.

The number of homeowners earning a profit is up from 97.1 per cent in the previous quarter (to December 2023).

CoreLogic's head of research, Eliza Owen, expects profitability in the region to further increase in the June quarter.

"Looking at the capital growth trend through to June, values across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie continued to rise up 1.2 per cent in the June quarter," Ms Owen said.

"When prices are rising, that tends to increase the chances of profit-making resales, so we would expect possibly a stronger result for this same analysis for the June quarter."

By comparison, 97.9 per cent of dwelling sales made gains in the same period last year during the March 2023 quarter.

"It is very high and when you consider the pre-COVID trend, profitability across the region has sat above 90 per cent since 2009," she said.



"Between 2019 and 2009, the average rate of profitability in Newcastle and Lake Macquarie was 96 per cent in the 10 years prior to COVID and since the onset of COVID that average goes up to almost 98 per cent.

"So while there was a boost to profitability with the onset of COVID, there was already a very strong market for profit-making sales."

Ray White Newcastle selling agent Brett Bailey said a jump in profitability for sellers in the region co-incided with increased activity in the property market in the first quarter of 2024.

"Confidence has come back to the market now that people have digested the interest rate rises," Mr Bailey said.

"Transaction numbers were down last year and both buyers and sellers were putting off decisions.



"What we are seeing in the first half of this year is not only the people who would normally be making decisions now make them, but the people who put off making decisions last year are also in the market.

"That means there are additional buyers but there hasn't been a corresponding increase in stock, so you have more buyers chasing stock than you would have found last year and that in turn is driving up prices."

Profit-making sales edging closer to record high

Profit-making sales in the region reached a record high in the October quarter 2022.

At that time, 99.2 per cent of homes sold across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie earned a nominal game.

"That has come down and bottomed out at a low of 97.1 per cent in the September quarter of 2023," Ms Owen said.

"As values have continued to see this recovery trend across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie, the portion of profit making sales is back up to 98.2 per cent.

"We are down from that record in October 2022, but profitability is now back on the rise."

The latest figures from CoreLogic show the Newcastle and Lake Macquarie median dwelling value rose 0.5 per cent in June for an annual increase of 5.1 per cent.



The median house price in the region is now $930,000.

Loss making sales down since December 2023 quarter

Loss-making sales accounted for 1.8 per cent of houses and units sold in the March quarter, down from 2.9 per cent in the December quarter 2023.



Homeowners who lost money held on to their property for a median of 2.4 years and recorded a median loss of $70,000.



"That aligns with the broader trend of loss-making sales resulting from people buying close to the peak of the market and selling potentially due to mortgage serviceability pressures," Ms Owen said.



Property gains hit 14-year high nationally

According to the report, Australian property resales reached their highest rate of profitability since July 2010 in the first quarter of the year.



Ms Owen said this was due to consistently rising home values outweighing economic challenges and persistently high mortgage rates.

Of the 85,000 resales anaylsed over the period nationally, 94.3 per cent of transactions recorded a nominal gain.

Ms Owen said the number of transactions increased 8.5 per cent from the same quarter of last year while national home values rose 1.7 per cent in the quarter.



The rate of profit-making sales in Q1 was higher in the combined regions than in capital city markets, which has been the case each quarter since the three months to May 2020.

Of the re-sales in regional Australia through the March quarter, 95.6 per cent made a nominal gain, compared to 93.5 per cent of resales in the capital city markets.

"The rate of loss-making sales in regional Australia has structurally shifted lower from a pre-COVID decade average of 13 per cent to 7.2 per cent since March 2020," Ms Owen said.

"This shift is driven by increased demand in lifestyle regional markets, the affordability of major regional centres compared to capital cities, and a recovery in resource-based regional markets."