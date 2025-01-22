Featured
NSW

$7.5 million unique circular home delivers one of Pokolbin's top sales

By Jade Lazarevic

By Jade Lazarevic, Property reporter

First published 22 January 2025, 5:33 am

WATCH: Take a look inside Constable Estate sold for $7.5 million in Pokolbin.
Constable Estate at 205 Gillards Road in Pokolbin has sold for $7.5 million with Ken Jacobs at Forbes Global Property in conjunction with Adam Morris from Monopole Group. Picture supplied

A 36-acre wine country estate with a striking Brian Suters-designed home has achieved one of the highest prices for a private residence in Pokolbin.

Constable Estate at 205 Gillards Road recently sold for $7.5 million with Ken Jacobs at Forbes Global Property and Adam Morris from Monopole Group.

The property spans 36 acres. Picture supplied

The property hit the market in April with initial hopes of $8 million to $8.8 million.

Mr Morris said the buyer was from interstate and planned to use the property as their home.

"Architecture like this, people either love it or they don't, so the trick was to find someone who loved it," Mr Morris said.

The house has soaring high ceilings and vast windows. Picture supplied

"The buyer is Australia-based from interstate, and all indications are that the property will be used as their private home."

Constable Estate includes 12 acres of mature vines producing Shiraz, Cabernet Sauvignon, Semillon, Verdelho and Chardonnay grapes.

The light-filled living space. Picture supplied

Despite expectations the property would attract international interest, Mr Morris said most enquiries came from Sydney.

"We had a lot of Sydney-based inquiry and a few enquiries from the Central Coast and Newcastle, but mostly Sydney," he said.

"It was a leading price for recent transactions in Pokolbin.

The library. Picture supplied

"Miranda Kerr's property, which sold a few years ago, was quite a bit larger, so this was a great result."

Australian model Kerr purchased a luxury home in Pokolbin with her billionaire husband, Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, in 2020.

The couple paid $6.9 million for the 95-acre Loggerheads Estate.

The dining room. Picture supplied

In 2021, the 68-acre Olio Mio Estate, which included a Tuscan-style five-bedroom main house and two guest cottages, at 259 De Buyers Road in Pokolbin sold for $7.9 million.

The Constable family held the estate for more than 40 years after the late David Constable and his wife Ida acquired the land from Hungerford Hill in 1982.

An aerial shot of the house, formal gardens and vineyards. Picture supplied

The Constables enlisted celebrated Newcastle-based architect Brian Suters to design the striking four-bedroom, five-bathroom home, completed in 2010.

Mr Jacobs said the house was designed to host family and friends and hold private concerts in the outdoor amphitheatre.

The design includes an outdoor amphitheatre. Picture supplied

The circular-shaped building incorporates soaring high ceilings, windows and doors and spacious light-filled rooms designed to take in the surrounding wine country views.

It also has a gym, sauna and a covered pool.

The house is designed to take in the view of the surrounding vineyards. Picture supplied

"It is an extraordinary piece of architecture, remarkably creative and beautifully integrated with the site," Mr Jacobs told the Newcastle Herald last year.

The estate's cellar door closed for tastings in 2023 following the passing of owner and winemaker David Constable, a former stockbroker.

The boutique vineyard produced around 3000 cases per year, and Mr Constable created the property's formal gardens.

NSW
Jade Lazarevic
Jade Lazarevic is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

