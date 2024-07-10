7 entry-level apartments under $500k, including a beachside buy

We've looked at examples of what $500,000 or less will buy in the apartment market across multiple locations throughout the Illawarra. Pictures: Supplied

It's a key question for prospective home buyers throughout the Illawarra - what's on the market and also affordable?



The results span from Wollongong to Warilla.



The results span from Wollongong to Warilla.



1/63 Cross Street, Corrimal has a guide of $480,000. Picture: Supplied

Corrimal

This two-bedroom apartment is set on the ground floor of a boutique complex.

The listing at 1/63 Cross Street, Corrimal has a price guide of $480,000.

The property features two balconies and large shared garden spaces. The two bedrooms include a large master with a full-width built-in robe and a private balcony with garden views. There's also a spacious open-plan kitchen/living area.



The selling agent is Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate.

2/56 Lakelands Drive, Dapto. Picture: Supplied

Dapto

This two-bedroom unit is located in a small self-managed complex of two, and offers open plan living and dining with polished timber floors throughout.

The listing at 2/56 Lakelands Drive, Dapto has a guide of $489,000.

It also features an updated kitchen with freestanding upright stove and plenty of cupboard space. It's currently leased until September 2024.

The selling agent is Ali Yagmur from Domain Illawarra Real Estate.

8/10 Montague Street, Fairy Meadow has a guide of $400,000 to $440,000. Picture: Supplied

Fairy Meadow

This two-bedroom unit has been dubbed a "blank canvas".

The listing at 8/10 Montague Street, Fairy Meadow has a guide of $400,000 to $440,000.

It offers a functional kitchen; internal laundry combined with bathroom; access to amenities, including shops, cafes, and public transport; and proximity to the university and beach.

The selling agent is Jarath Moss from Harcourts.

2/13 Zelang Avenue, Figtree has a price guide of $469,000. Picture: Supplied

Figtree

This north-facing, two-bedroom apartment is located in a solid brick block of six.



The listing at 2/13 Zelang Avenue, Figtree has a price guide of $469,000.



It features open-plan interiors, a spacious and sunlit main bedroom and built-in robes in both. The bathroom has been renovated in recent years.



The selling agent is Fady Saad from Ray White Wollongong.

6/226 Shellharbour Road, Warilla is due to be auctioned. Picture: Supplied

Warilla

This top-floor unit could be an appropriate entry-point into the market.

The listing at 6/226 Shellharbour Road, Warilla has an auction guide of $375,000, and is due to go under the hammer on July 15.



The property features two generous-sized bedrooms; one bathroom with an internal laundry; and neatly kept kitchen which flows into the large living area.



The selling agent is Sam Scobie from Ray White Kiama.

2/39 Corrimal Street, Wollongong is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Wollongong

This ground floor one-bedroom apartment is located in the heart of the Wollongong CBD.

The listing at 2/39 Corrimal Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $460,000.

The property features a living area, oversized bedroom with built-in-robe, internal laundry and a well-appointed kitchen.

The selling agent is Jeremy Hodder from Hodder and Borg.

3/68A Smith Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $495,000. Picture: Supplied

Wollongong

This ground floor apartment with scope for cosmetic improvement could make an ideal first home.

The property at 3/68A Smith Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $495,000.

It features two generous bedrooms, bathroom with tub, separate laundry and a private courtyard.

The selling agent is Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra.