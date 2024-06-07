7 great winter entertaining homes for sale in the Illawarra

We've provided a list of Illawarra and South Coast homes currently on the market that have an appeal for wintertime entertaining and/or comfort. Pictures: Supplied

Winter has well and truly arrived, and buyers on the lookout for a new home may be seeking properties that best accommodate the cooler conditions.

So, we've provided a list of Illawarra and South Coast homes currently on the market that are well-suited to wintertime entertaining and/or relaxing.

The results span from fireplaces and fire-pits to indoors bars and home cinemas. Perhaps it's time to buy that Lotto ticket and dream away?

83 Agars Lane, Berry is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Berry

This eye-catching acreage offers a range of entertaining options.

The 32.37-hectare property at 83 Agars Lane, Berry has a guide in the mid-$8 million range.

The main homestead features a versatile layout of six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and multiple living, dining and kitchen spaces. It's centred by a grand living area with vaulted ceilings and a brick open fireplace.



The outdoor areas include a large front patio, a covered alfresco area overlooking the in-ground pool, and a north-facing patio.



A separate garden courtyard features a barbecue kitchen, pizza oven, fire-pit and seating, ideal for outdoor gatherings. There's also a temperature-controlled 3000-bottle wine cellar.



The selling agent is Jane Zwar from Belle Property Berry.

The eye-catching 'Villa Carla' remains on the market. Picture: Supplied

Balgownie

The palatial Balgownie mansion 'Villa Carla' is one of the region's most popular and expensive homes.

The three-acre property is akin to a luxury resort.



The property offers grand living spaces with formal/informal living, high ceilings, home cinema, fireplace, and with luxury custom made furniture all included.



There's also a gourmet kitchen and private tennis court, while an outdoor entertaining area boasts three cascading pools surrounded by tropical palms. There's also a fully-equipped alfresco kitchen, swim-up bar, spa and sauna.



Located at 65 Wellington Drive, Balgownie, its latest price guide is $7.5 million.



The selling agent is Adele Harb from Adele's Real Estate.

27 Southern Cross Boulevard, Shell Cove is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Shell Cove

Built with entertaining in mind, this large family home boasts six bedrooms.



The home at 27 Southern Cross Boulevard, Shell Cove is due to be auctioned on June 26. There isn't currently a price guide for the home.

At the rear of the home, you'll find a lounge, a separate sitting area and a dining area, all overlooking the outdoor oasis.



The rumpus room provides the ideal space to entertain guests, with a pool table and a personal bar for serving drinks.



Featuring an in-ground pool, the property offers three separate outdoor entertaining areas, including a poolside retreat, an undercover alfresco area with a built-in barbecue and kitchen space, and a cosy fireplace on the side of the house.



The selling agent is Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City.

The home at 164 Stafford Street, Gerroa is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Gerroa

A Gerroa home that may be the ultimate entertainer is on the market, with a price guide of $7.5 million.

The home, featuring a pop-up cinema, is located at 164 Stafford Street, Gerroa.



The four-bedroom home sits on 675 square metres, and spans three levels. The home's features include an infinity pool and a heated spa set alongside a secluded pool deck.

Enhanced by privacy screens, this outdoor area includes the automated cinema, a built-in barbecue kitchen for alfresco dining, and lounging spaces.

The property also has an outdoor fire-pit, indoor fireplace and ample parking.

The selling agent is Jane Zwar from Belle Property Berry.

32b Hewitts Avenue, Thirroul is due to be auctioned. Picture: Supplied

Thirroul

This impressive four-bedroom family home was was completed in 2022.



The property at 32b Hewitts Avenue, Thirroul sits on 1067 square metres, and is due to be auctioned on June 29.



Winter time entertaining is aided by built-in outdoor heaters, as well as large open plan living, dining and kitchen area, flowing onto the deck.



The large deck has a picturesque outlook of the escarpment, built-in cooking facilities and bartop.



On the ground floor is a studio, which is suitable as an additional living space, gym or home cinema. Some further features include a wood fireplace and ducted aircon.



The home has a guide of $3 million.



The selling agent is Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh.

46 Robinsville Crescent, Thirroul is now on the market. Picture: Supplied

Thirroul

Set back from the end of a quiet cul-de-sac and surrounded by gardens, this home offers plenty within the entertainment space.



The three-bedroom home at 46 Robinsville Crescent, Thirroul has a price guide of $1.69 million to $1.74 million.



You can relax in front of the gas fire in the downstairs living and dining space, or throw the French doors open to create a connection to the wraparound balcony overlooking the tropical gardens below.



You can host a dinner party inside, enjoy cocktails on the balcony, or head out to the entertaining deck in the back garden. There's also a fire-pit, or head to the garden to relax in the gazebo.



The selling agent is Adam McMahon from Dignam Real Estate.

157 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights is due to be auctioned. Picture: Supplied

Farmborough Heights

This renovated home has been transformed into a modern family residence, and is positioned to take in views to Lake Illawarra and the escarpment.



The home at 157 Farmborough Road, Farmborough Heights has a guide of $1.25 million, and is due to be auctioned on June 14.



The four-bedroom home sits on a 2447 square metre block, and features a large open plan lounge and dining with fireplace.

There are multiple outdoor areas, including an elevated deck taking in vast lake and escarpment views, and level grass and patio for extra entertaining.

The selling agent is David Greenwood from Molenaar and McNeice.