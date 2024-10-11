7 Illawarra homes for $650k or less that you can inspect this weekend

We've looked at examples of homes throughout the region that can be inspected this weekend, and have a price guide of about $650,000 or less. Pictures: Supplied

It's a key question for prospective home buyers throughout the Illawarra - what's on the market right now?

We've looked at examples of homes throughout the region that can be inspected this weekend, and have a price guide of about $650,000 or less.

The results span a series of suburbs throughout the region.

1/4 Michael Street, Albion Park is currently on the market. Picture: Supplied

Albion Park

This one-bedroom garden villa has a guide of $535,000 to $585,000.



The property is located at 1/4 Michael Street, Albion Park.

The listing also features one bathroom with modern fixtures, a kitchen with plenty of storage, and a private grassed yard with manicured gardens.

The selling agent is Samuel Neill from One Agency.

5/44 Bridge Street, Coniston has a guide of $550,000. Picture: Supplied

Coniston

This recently refurbished unit is located in a complex of five, and a short distance from the CBD.



The listing, located at 5/44 Bridge Street, Coniston has a guide of $550,000.

The two-bedroom property also features an updated kitchen, air conditioning and internal laundry.

The selling agent is Tyler Moon from MMJ Wollongong.

2/10 Berkeley Road, Gwynneville is open for inspection. Picture: Supplied

Gwynneville

This home, located on the ground floor with five in the complex, is on the market after 40 years in its current ownership.

The listing, located at 2/10 Berkeley Road, Gwynneville has a guide of $550,000 to $590,000.



The two-bedroom apartment features an original kitchen, while the bathroom has had minor upgrades over the years but is in original condition.

The selling agent is Kane Downie from One Agency.

13 Kimbarra Crescent, Koonawarra is on the market. Picture: Supplied

Koonawarra

This three-bedroom house could be ideal for first home buyers and renovators.



The property, located at 13 Kimbarra Crescent, Koonawarra has a guide of $650,000 to $699,000.

The freestanding cladded home sits on a 582 square metres block. The main bedroom features a built-in wardrobe, while the bathroom contains a spa bath.



The selling agent is Christopher O'Brien from One Agency Elite Property Group.

This Mangerton home is currently for sale. Picture: Supplied

Mangerton

This two-bedroom brick townhouse is located a short walk from schools, shops and public transport.

The home at 1/6 Payne Street, Mangerton has a guide of $540,000 to $590,000.

It also features a functional kitchen, spacious living area, and a well-sized bathroom. The main bedroom includes a private balcony with suburban views.

The selling agent is Paul Spinelli from Spinelli Real Estate.



4/53 Antrim Avenue, Warilla has a price guide of $599,000 to $649,000. Picture: Supplied

Warilla

This two-bedroom unit is located just a short walk from Warilla Beach.

The home at 4/53 Antrim Avenue, Warilla has a price guide of $599,000 to $649,000.

Other features include a recently renovated bathroom with internal laundry, as well as a modern kitchen with spacious interiors and updated flooring.

The selling agent is Ashley-John Hatch from Ray White Shellharbour City.

The property at 4/11 Kembla Street, Wollongong is for sale. Picture: Supplied

Wollongong

This two-bedroom, second floor listing boasts a north-facing balcony and is in a boutique development of 12 apartments.

The property at 4/11 Kembla Street, Wollongong has a price guide of $595,000.

It also features recently refreshed carpets and internal paintwork, and an updated kitchen with adjoining laundry.

The selling agent is Cristian Cignarella from The Agency Illawarra.