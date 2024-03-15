7 Illawarra homes on the market that could be ideal for downsizers

We've compiled seven homes ideal for the buyer wanting to downsize throughout the Illawarra. Pictures: Supplied

There's been plenty of media coverage - and justifiably so - within the world of property aimed at the first home buyer market of the Illawarra.

However, there are other demographics looking to buy, but are perhaps wondering what's available.

Therefore, following last week's list looking at homes under $650,000 for first home buyers, we've compiled seven homes ideal for the buyer wanting to downsize throughout the Illawarra.

2/5 Ryan Street, Balgownie is on the market. Picture: Supplied

This single-level villa is attracting plenty of early interest from downsizers.

The three-bedroom home, located at 2/5 Ryan Street, Balgownie has a price guide of $1.4 million.

Located within reach of public transport, residents can access Balgownie Village and Wollongong CBD, as well as enjoy a flat outdoor courtyard, modern kitchen, and spacious living areas.



The selling agent is Sam Vescio from MMJ North.

14 Streeton Avenue, Kanahooka is on the market. Picture: Supplied

A low maintenance, single-level home in a secure estate is on the market.

The home at 14 Streeton Avenue, Kanahooka is located within the Forest Grove Estate. The price guide is in the high $800,000 range.

The estate offers shared facilities such as a pool, open parklands and a communal hall.

The selling agent is Mitchell James from Molenaar and McNeice.

7/2 Corrimal Street, Wollongong has a guide of $599,000. Picture: Supplied

This two-bedroom unit allows the owner to coastal lifestyle with city convenience, at an appealing price-point.

Located at 7/2 Corrimal Street, Wollongong, it's positioned moments from North Wollongong Beach and the Blue Mile. It features a modern kitchen, open plan living and dining area, and an east-facing balcony.



It has a price guide of $599,000. Given its stair access, it would likely be better suited to younger downsizers.

The selling agent is Anthony Sorace from A-List Property Group.

5 Diggers Lane, Port Kembla has a guide of $925,000. Picture: Supplied

This two to three-bedroom double-storey brick Port Kembla home offers the opportunity to enjoy ocean views from your balcony, while also being designed for easy upkeep.



However, there's also the benefit of downsizing while still enjoying coastal living, only this time outside of the Wollongong CBD.

The home at 5 Diggers Lane, Port Kembla has an auction guide of $925,000, and is due to go under the hammer on March 27.



The selling agent is Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong.

10 Aldinga Avenue, Gerringong has a guide of $1,290,000. Picture: Supplied

Situated on an easy care 452.5 square metre block, here's a single-level home with a low maintenance lifestyle.



The three-bedroom home at 10 Aldinga Avenue, Gerringong has a price guide of $1,290,000.

Featuring an expansive alfresco area and gardens, the marketing claims that it's rare to find a single-level home on a level block of land in the Gerringong area.



The selling agent is Kate Morgan from Ray White Gerringong.

1/47 Hillcrest Street, Wollongong. Picture: Supplied

This three-bedroom townhouse offers the opportunity to snap up a property on the outskirts of the Wollongong CBD.

Located at 1/47 Hillcrest Street, Wollongong, it's within a small boutique complex of only four apartments. It offers air-conditioned living/dining areas, leading out onto a north-facing private courtyard.



It's been well-maintained, and also positioned within the Wollongong private and public hospital precinct. The price guide is $800,000 to $850,000.

The selling agent is Lou Niceski from Elders.

5B Squires Crescent, Coledale has a guide of $2,550,000. Picture: Supplied

Okay, this one's at the higher end of the market, but could suit the cashed-up downsizer wanting to enjoy a luxurious retirement.

The as-new, three-bedroom duplex at 5B Squires Crescent, Coledale is just minutes walk from Coledale Beach. It contains luxe finishes and spacious interiors, as well as an easy-care grassed yard with security gate, cubby house, outdoor shower with hot water and a garden shed.



The price guide is $2,550,000.

The selling agent is Mattias Samuelsson from Ray White Helensburgh.

