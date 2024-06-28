7 things you need to know about selling your home this winter

This cottage in Albion Park Rail has an indoor fireplace and firepit, which an Illawarra-based stylist says is crucial to helping sell a home in winter. Picture: Supplied

It's winter time, and for some the cooler weather may not seem like the optimal occasion to sell your home, or for prospective buyers to be out there inspecting properties.

However, one expert says it may actually be a savvy time to list your home in the Illawarra.



So, from the best time to showcase your home to styling tips, here are seven things you need to know about selling your home this winter.

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Less competition

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said outside of the seasonally impacted months of January and December, June and July tend to be the slowest month for vendor activity across the Illawarra.



He said there is typically a 3.9 per cent drop in new listings between autumn and winter, followed by a subsequent 7.3 per cent rise in new listings between winter and spring.

"This seasonal trend is apparent across most eastern seaboard markets," he said.



"Anecdotally, the slowdown in winter is probably attributable to a combination of cooler weather, but also it can be harder to keep gardens pristine and showcase the home in its best light. Conversely, the warmer weather of spring coincides with a pick-up in vendor activity.

"We don't see as much seasonality in the volume of home sales, suggesting savvy home owners thinking about selling might be better off listing their property during the cooler months when there is less competition with other vendors."

First impressions count

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight, director of Precium said it was crucial that properties were presented well.

"If a place needs a coat of paint, if it needs a gardener in the front yard or a new front fence, they are all things... Right now, buyers are fussy," he said,

"In this environment you can't sell an ugly-looking property for top dollar.

"So if you're planning on selling in winter, invest in tidying the place up. Make sure the gardens are neat and tidy, make sure anything obvious cosmetically has been fixed, and a fresh coat of paint always does wonders."

A renovated bathroom featuring floor to ceiling tiling. Picture: File image

Renovate if you can afford it

Mr Knight said if sellers had the money to replace an original kitchen or bathroom, for example, the market is "really rewarding people who have done that".

He said if sellers could afford to present a renovated home to the market, do so.

"No one really wants to put in the effort to renovate right now," he said. "Buyers are being really overly cautious about renovation costs.



"I think they're still traumatised from COVID, and they think the cost of renovations are still probably even higher than they are now.

"And they think it will take a year to find a tradie, but that's probably no longer the case. Prices haven't come back as much as we'd like, but timeframes have improved again.

"To say, install a new kitchen will be expensive, but it won't be as expensive as some people think."

Those looking to sell this winter in the Illawarra will be looking for ways to maximise the bang for their buck. Picture: Shutterstock

Put some light on the subject

Gemma Groat is owner/director of Illawarra-based property styling company The Styling Edge.

Mrs Groat said ambient lighting is crucial for selling your home in winter. With less natural light, well-placed lamps and warm-toned bulbs create a cosy, inviting atmosphere.

"Highlight key features with accent lighting, ensuring every room is well-lit," she said.



"This not only makes spaces appear larger and more welcoming, but also helps potential buyers envision living in your home."

A cosy space

Mrs Groat said styling with warm timbers, cosy throws and texture creates an inviting atmosphere when selling your home in winter.

"Wooden elements add natural warmth, while plush throws and textured cushions enhance comfort and appeal," she said.

"These touches help potential buyers envision a cosy, welcoming space during the colder months."

Illawarra-based property styling company The Styling Edge styled the living room of this Balgownie property. Picture: Supplied

A sense of warmth

Mrs Groat said keeping your house physically warm during winter open inspections is crucial to making a positive impression on potential buyers.

"Use heating to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature," she said.

"A lit fireplace can add both warmth and a cosy ambiance, creating an inviting atmosphere.



"For outdoor spaces, consider using firepits to showcase how these areas can be enjoyed year-round."

Best time to showcase your home

Shane Szakacs from Ray White South Wollongong said there was no hard and fast rule with regard to the best time to host an inspection.

Instead, he said it was best to listen to the seller's view on this matter.

"The key is asking the owners, 'when does your house look at its best?'" he said.

"People don't like dark houses. If you have a dark house, there's probably nothing you can do about it, although you could discuss the owner about installing skylights, for example.

"But generally, they've lived there for five, ten years or more, and they know their property. So you ask them, what is the best time of the day for it to be shown in winter?

"Is it better in the morning when the sun hits the front of the house? Or is it better in the afternoon when you're in the entertainment area?"