'A high calibre': 2025 Newcastle Architect Awards shortlist announced

A sprawling residential property in Merewether and a Scandi-inspired house in Speers Point are among the projects shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards.
The shortlist includes projects across the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Singleton.
The awards recognise the region's most innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes and commercial and community buildings.
Categories include Residential Architecture - Houses (New) and Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions).
Shortlisted residential architecture projects include Throsby House by Newcastle-based Curious Practice.
The firm won the Eva Buhrich Award in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category for their Aru House project in Maryville at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.
Projects shortlisted in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) cathegoy include Speers Point House, a four-level new family home with solar passive design by Newcastle agency, Ovda Studios.
Anthony St John Parsons' design of a compound-style mansion in Merewether is shortlisted in the same category.
Phoebe Glanville, Australian Institute of Architects chair of regional committee (Newcastle), said the shortlist showcased the high calibre of architectural design from studios in Newcastle and the broader region.
"These awards are a way of celebrating Newcastle architects," Ms Glanville said.
"Newcastle is the only regional city with a university that offers an architecture course and we have such a high calibre of architects, and emerging architects and graduates, in our region.
"The shortlist showcases a diverse range of works, from public and education to commercial and residential architecture which are all of a very high standard."
Other categories include Commercial Archietcure, Public Architecture, Interior Architecture and Educational Archtecture.
Islington-based SHAC earned two spots in the Educational Architecture category for its projects at St Philip's Christian Colleges in Port Stephens and Waratah.
Venues nominated in the Interior Architecture category include The Beach Hotel in Merewether (designed by EJE) and Wickham wine bar, Flotilla x Vecina (Derive Architecture & Design)
The awards presentation will be held in Newcastle on November 15 and the winners will be invited to progress to the NSW Architecture Awards.
2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist
Public Architecture
Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre - Slater Architects
Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council
Educational Architecture
St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens (Junior School) - SHAC
St Philip's Christian College Waratah Active Learning Centre - SHAC
Residential Architecture - Houses (New)
Coal Seam House - Pieter Henry
Killcare Heights Escarpment House - Matt Thitchener Architect
New Castle - Anthony St John Parsons
Speers Point House - OVDA Studio
Throsby House - Curious Practice
Vista House - Slater Architects
Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)
Hogan House - SDA
Kempster Road Guesthouse - EJE
Stockton Link House - Sarah Truscott Architect
Window, window, window - PANOV-SCOTT
Commercial Architecture
Hannell Street Commercial - EJE
Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council
Interior Architecture
727 HQ Fitout - EJE
The Beach Hotel - EJE
Flotilla x Vecina - Derive Architecture & Design
New Castle - Anthony St John Parsons
COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture
Killcare Heights Escarpment House - Matt Thitchener Architect
Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council