'A high calibre': 2025 Newcastle Architect Awards shortlist announced

Speers Point House designed by Newcastle architect practice OVDA Studio is shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards. Picture Alex McIntyre

A sprawling residential property in Merewether and a Scandi-inspired house in Speers Point are among the projects shortlisted for the Australian Institute of Architects 2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards.



The shortlist includes projects across the Central Coast, Lake Macquarie, Newcastle, Port Stephens, Maitland, Cessnock and Singleton.



The awards recognise the region's most innovative, sustainable and inspirational homes and commercial and community buildings.



Categories include Residential Architecture - Houses (New) and Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions).

Curious Practice's project Throsby House. Picture Clinton Weaver

Shortlisted residential architecture projects include Throsby House by Newcastle-based Curious Practice.



The firm won the Eva Buhrich Award in the Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions) category for their Aru House project in Maryville at the Australian Institute of Architects 2024 NSW Architecture Awards.

Speers Point House. Picture Alex McIntyre

Projects shortlisted in the Residential Architecture - Houses (New) cathegoy include Speers Point House, a four-level new family home with solar passive design by Newcastle agency, Ovda Studios.



Anthony St John Parsons' design of a compound-style mansion in Merewether is shortlisted in the same category.

Anthony St John Parsons' project New Castle. Picture Benjamin Hosking

Phoebe Glanville, Australian Institute of Architects chair of regional committee (Newcastle), said the shortlist showcased the high calibre of architectural design from studios in Newcastle and the broader region.



"These awards are a way of celebrating Newcastle architects," Ms Glanville said.

"Newcastle is the only regional city with a university that offers an architecture course and we have such a high calibre of architects, and emerging architects and graduates, in our region.



"The shortlist showcases a diverse range of works, from public and education to commercial and residential architecture which are all of a very high standard."

SHAC is shortlisted in the Educational Architecture category for St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens (Junior School). Picture supplied

Other categories include Commercial Archietcure, Public Architecture, Interior Architecture and Educational Archtecture.

Islington-based SHAC earned two spots in the Educational Architecture category for its projects at St Philip's Christian Colleges in Port Stephens and Waratah.



EJE is shortlisted in the Interior Architecture category for its Beach Hotel project. Picture Alex McIntyre

Venues nominated in the Interior Architecture category include The Beach Hotel in Merewether (designed by EJE) and Wickham wine bar, Flotilla x Vecina (Derive Architecture & Design)

The awards presentation will be held in Newcastle on November 15 and the winners will be invited to progress to the NSW Architecture Awards.

2025 Newcastle Architecture Awards Shortlist

Public Architecture

Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre - Slater Architects. Picture Kevin Chamberlain

Mangrove Creek Dam Visitors Centre - Slater Architects



Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council



Educational Architecture

St Philip's Christian College Waratah Active Learning Centre - SHAC. Picture supplied

St Philip's Christian College Port Stephens (Junior School) - SHAC



St Philip's Christian College Waratah Active Learning Centre - SHAC



Residential Architecture - Houses (New)

Vista House - Slater Architects. Picture Katie Wade

Coal Seam House - Pieter Henry



Killcare Heights Escarpment House - Matt Thitchener Architect



New Castle - Anthony St John Parsons

Speers Point House - OVDA Studio



Throsby House - Curious Practice



Vista House - Slater Architects

Residential Architecture - Houses (Alterations and Additions)

Window, window, window - PANOV-SCOTT. Picture Hamish McIntosh

Hogan House - SDA

Kempster Road Guesthouse - EJE



Stockton Link House - Sarah Truscott Architect



Window, window, window - PANOV-SCOTT



Commercial Architecture

Hannell Street Commercial - EJE. Picture supplied

Hannell Street Commercial - EJE



Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council



Interior Architecture

Flotilla x Vecina - Derive Architecture & Design. Picture Alex McIntyre

727 HQ Fitout - EJE



The Beach Hotel - EJE



Flotilla x Vecina - Derive Architecture & Design



New Castle - Anthony St John Parsons



COLORBOND Award for Steel Architecture

Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council. Picture supplied

Killcare Heights Escarpment House - Matt Thitchener Architect



Murrook - Derive Architecture & Design with Worimi Local Aboriginal Land Council