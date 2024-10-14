A piece of history: Coledale home changes hands after less than a week

The home, pictured in 1951. Picture: Supplied

A Coledale home with strong links to the area's history has sold after less than a week on the market.



The property, 'Rothesay' is located at 23 Buttenshaw Drive, Coledale.



The four-bedroom home sits on 2234 square metres of land. The home is privately positioned behind a front hedge, surrounded by gardens and mature trees.



The home was for sale via Expressions of Interest. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Andrew Hedley from One Agency said he couldn't disclose the sale price, and CoreLogic records also don't reveal it.



However, industry sources indicate it sold for $3 million.

CoreLogic records show the home sold after less than a week on the market.

Mr Hedley said the property was sold to an out-of-area buyer, who was returning to the Illawarra from interstate.

The home had a price guide of $2.6 million to $2.85 million.

In the early 1900s, the property was owned by the local coalmining company, known as North Bulli Colliery. It was claimed to be the home of mine manager, Thomas Cater.

The house was reportedly unique in the Coledale area; brick Federation in style, on a large parcel of land on the hill.

It faced away from the current street frontage, towards the east, in anticipation of another road which was never developed.

As visible from the street, the back of the house has Victorian design elements.

The property, 'Rothesay' is located at 23 Buttenshaw Drive, Coledale. Picture: Supplied

William Plowman purchased the property in 1909. He was on the board of Yates Gardening for many years, travelling the world collecting plants. In honour of his wife he planted heart-shaped gardens; one at the front and one at the back.

Rothesay was bought by Frank Cater in 1928. He was the son of mine manager Thomas, and reportedly active in the Coledale community.

Subsequently, the Hinchcliff family bought the property. Mr Hinchcliff added a sleep-out on the corner verandah to accommodate their children. He installed garden terraces, a fountain, and the present day circular path.

Mrs Plowman's heart-shaped garden beds would eventually surrender to the circle shape.

Rothesay next changed hands in 1947, and then in 1949.

In 1951, Ken and Philomena Clements, a young couple recently arrived from England, spotted the house in a newspaper advertisement. They didn't know anything about Coledale, but took the train down from Sydney out of interest.

The four-bedroom home sits on 2234 square metres of land. Picture: Supplied

The taxi driver reportedly wouldn't take them all the way up the hill along what was then a mere track, so they walked. Nevertheless, they fell in love with Rothesay and the area, and decided it would be their home.

They lived there for 37 years, during which time they planted the huge oak and developed a prize-winning garden.

In 1988, actor John Hargreaves, who had starred in films such as Don's Party and Malcolm, purchased the home as a coastal retreat.

He sold the home a few years later.

The sellers had been at the property since 1994, and said they felt fortunate to have the large garden among bushland surrounds, with its escarpment views near the sea.

The seller recently said the home was "atmospheric, quiet, and a sanctuary for birdlife".

The home today maintains many original features, including ornate cornices, ceiling roses and picture rails.