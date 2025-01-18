Featured
NSW

'A stunning home': Bulli 10-acre estate changes hands for $4m-plus

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 18 January 2025, 12:30 am

33H Hospital Road, Bulli has changed hands. Picture: Supplied

A home located on 10 acres of native forest at Bulli has changed hands for more than $4 million.

The home, located at 33H Hospital Road, Bulli was being marketed as offering a "touch of the Southern Highlands" in the region.

Listed for sale in October, the home has sold for $4.3 million.

Picture: 'Plenty of privacy': large block near Albion Park fetches $1m-plus

The home has sold for $4.3 million. Picture: Supplied

Features of the home include a gourmet kitchen with Miele appliances and butler's pantry; alfresco entertaining including a complete outdoor kitchen; solid timber flooring with ducted underfloor heating; and detached fully self-contained, loft-style guest accommodation.

There's five bedrooms in the main house, and one bedroom in the guest accommodation.

There's also a private in-ground heated pool and spa with an adjacent pool house; and a 28-panel solar system, rainwater tanks, an orchard, and a potting shed.

The home had an initial price guide of $4.5 million, and most recently $4.395 million.

The home was listed for sale in October. Picture: Supplied

Regarding the reduction in asking price, selling agent, Darren Kay from Belle Property Illawarra said the "market forces determined the outcome" and it was sold to an Illawarra buyer.

"The new owners are locals looking for land, but wanting to stay close to the beach," he said.

"It's a stunning home, and it's walk-in, do nothing, which is rare with land that close to the beach.

"The vendors are retirees and will now look for a smaller property within the region."

Last year, the sellers said they had a clear goal when building their home.

"It's a unique property for the Illawarra; we did bring a Highlands flavour to the home," one of the owners said.

The home sits on 10 acres of native forest and formal gardens. Picture: Supplied

"We didn't want to go coastal or Hamptons [style], we wanted Australian [style].

"So trying to find that mix was really important to us, and I think we've achieved that as it's a really beautiful home. You won't find another property like this in the Illawarra."

The suburb's price record is currently held by the sale of 1 Alroy Street, Bulli for $5.03 million in March 2022.

Also, 10 Blackall Street and 18 Blackall Street sold for $5 million each in 2021.

The home at 14 Blackall Street changed hands for $4.9 million in October 2023, while 24 Point Street fetched $4.9 million in December 2022.

Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

