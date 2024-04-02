A touch of Palm Springs in Thirroul changes hands for $4m

10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul was for sale with $4 million guide.

A resort-style Thirroul home with a Palm Springs influence changed hands for $4 million last week.

The home, located at 10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul has an elevated position and is spread over nearly 1500 square metres.

The result met the home's price guide of $4 million, after it was listed for sale earlier this year.

The home, located at 10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul sold for $4 million. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the home was sold to a buyer from Kiama, who wanted to be closer to Sydney.

"They really liked the single-level living, the gardens, and the view," Mrs Denison-Pender said.

"There was a lot of interest in the home - every open house was packed. It attracted a lot of interest from older buyers wanting single-level, and also buyers wanting to be out of Sydney."

Features of the home include three bedrooms plus study; oversized glazing; sunken living areas; master suite featuring a resort-style ensuite with a walk-in shower; and most rooms have ocean views.

The rear deck is ideal for entertaining, complete with imported Finnish sauna and tropical garden.

The current owners said the Palm Springs influence was already apparent within the property when they bought it.

The Californian desert city of Palm Springs is home to a large collection of preserved mid-century modern architecture.

In Australia, Palm Springs-style is seen as a balance between contemporary coastal living with a touch of glamour.



Given the emphasis on the outdoors, hardy plants including palm trees and low-maintenance succulents are used both in and around the house.

Therefore, the owners went along with the Palm Springs theme, including adding plenty of extra plants.

"There were already a lot of plants there, but we added another 800," one of the owners recently said.

3/3 Surf Road, Shellharbour sold for $4.2 million. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a Shellharbour home has sold for $4.2 million after 64 days on the market, according to CoreLogic.

The four-bedroom home, located at 3/3 Surf Road, Shellharbour offers ocean and beach views of Shellharbour North Beach.

For fishing enthusiasts the backyard doubles as a prime fishing spot, while the living room is an ideal spot for whale and dolphin watching.

Selling agent, Amanda Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City was being tight-lipped about the sale when asked by the Mercury, but said it sold to a local buyer.

15 John Street, Woonona was strongly contested at auction. Picture: Supplied

Also, bidders fought it out for a Woonona home under the hammer.

The three-bedroom home at 15 John Street, Woonona sold for $1,425,000.

The original cottage with polished timber floors was being marketed as having major potential to renovate, extend or knockdown-rebuild (subject to council approval).

Selling agent, Trever Molenaar from Molenaar and McNeice said two bidders competed for the property at auction.

"The property's biggest selling point was it was in John Street, a perfect little pocket of character homes and tree-lined streets," he said. "It was a level block that appealed to a broad market.

"We received lower pre-auction offers but the owners committed to going to auction and it paid off. The home had an initial guide of $1.25 million."

