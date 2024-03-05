A touch of Palm Springs in Thirroul has $4m asking price: Video

10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul for sale with $4 million guide.

An eye-catching, resort-style Thirroul home with a Palm Springs influence is on the market.

The home, located at 10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul has an elevated position and is spread over nearly 1500 square metres.



The home has a price guide of $4 million.

10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul is now on the market. Pictures: Supplied

Features include three bedrooms plus study; oversized glazing; sunken living areas; master suite featuring a resort-style ensuite with a walk-in shower; and most rooms have ocean views.

The rear deck is ideal for entertaining, complete with imported Finnish sauna and tropical garden.



The current owners said the Palm Springs influence was already apparent within the property when they bought it.



The Californian desert city of Palm Springs is home to a large collection of preserved mid-century modern architecture.



In Australia, Palm Springs-style is seen as a balance between contemporary coastal living with a touch of glamour.

Palm Springs-style hallmarks can include breeze blocks which were designed to encourage passive cooling and heating in the Palm Springs desert climate.

Given the emphasis on the outdoors, hardy plants including palm trees and low-maintenance succulents are used both in and around the house.

The home has a price guide of $4 million. Picture: Supplied

Therefore, the owners went along with the Palm Springs theme, including adding plenty of extra plants.

"There were already a lot of plants there, but we added another 800," one of the owners said.



"We even added a lighting in the garden which makes you feel like you're in Palm Springs or Hawaii."

"When you're in the house, you don't feel like you're in Thirroul," the co-owner said. "We can hardly see any houses around us. We can just see the bush and the ocean. You really feel like you're by yourself.

"It's a 50-year-old house, and we don't know the architect that built it in 1970... But it doesn't date, we still think it looks great."



The property includes an imported sauna. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the Thirroul home last sold in July 2019 for $1,780,000.



Centred on a double block, there is room to extend or add another floor to capitalise on the views of Thirroul Beach and beyond. There is also the potential to develop, subject to council approval.



The home has been extensively renovated with design help from Hans Freymadl and builder Shane Simpson.



The owners said it now had a resort-like feel.

"The people that sold the home to us had engaged the architect, and had done a lot of work before we got there," he said.

"They were going to complete it later, but eventually their situation changed and they never completed that work.

"We completed it... It was mainly outdoors. The inside of the house, we left it, but it was mainly, we extended two decks, put a sauna in, did some landscaping."



The owners said the home was intended to be their "forever house", but a change in circumstances had led to the decision to sell.

"Even in our garden, we have so many natural rocks and boulders, sometimes we just have a picnic in our own garden, which was great during lockdown," one of the owners said.



The home, located at 10-12 Treetop Glen, Thirroul has an elevated position and is spread over nearly 1500 square metres. Picture: Supplied

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said interested buyers were from mostly Sydney-based, and some from the Illawarra.

"They like the style of architecture, that mid-Century type of contemporary architecture," she said.

"The style of the home is alluring, very appealing.

"It's low maintenance, and a streamlined home. It's a slick, modern home with that Palm Springs vibe.

"It's rare to find a home like this in Thirroul... This is unique for Thirroul."

