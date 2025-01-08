A weekend away for $9000: the Illawarra and South Coast's most expensive holiday rentals

From the northern Illawarra to the South Coast, we've compiled a list of some of the region's most expensive Airbnb-style holiday rentals. Pictures: Airbnb, The Holidays Collection

It's summertime, it's school holidays, and many of us in the Illawarra and beyond are looking for a getaway.

And there are certainly some eye-catching short-term holiday rentals available for which we wish we had the cash to splash.

So, from the northern Illawarra to the South Coast, we've compiled a list of some of the region's most expensive Airbnb-style holiday rentals this January.



Read more: Ho-ho-hot property: Buyers duke it out for Cordeaux Heights home before Christmas



La Palma Beach House. Picture: Airbnb

Some weekend rates quoted may vary depending on availability, and not all properties were available on the same weekend.



La Palma Beach House

This Warilla home features modern amenities, stylish décor, and outdoor spaces.

The property can accommodate up to 12 guests throughout its four bedrooms and is pet-friendly.



There's a queen-size bed in the master bedroom, while the remaining three bedrooms come with an assortment of double and single beds to accommodate various guest configurations.

At the time of writing, you can holiday here for a weekend this month for $5052.

Blvd Dream, Shell Cove. Picture: Airbnb

Blvd Dream, Shell Cove

The recently constructed Blvd Dream is a luxury escape featuring four bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a spacious layout.



Outside is a private oasis, where limestone tiles from Egypt surround a mosaic-tiled pool. The outdoor space features a built-in barbecue, a grassed courtyard, and a state-of-the-art home audio system.



Other features include a built-in wine fridge, cinema room, outdoor fire-pit, and a stone bathtub.

Up to eight guests can spend a weekend there in January for $5037.

Ocean Farm. Picture: Airbnb

Ocean Farm

Ocean Farm, Gerringong consists of 180 acres of grazing and dairy farming land.



The five-bedroom, five-bathroom property can house a maximum of 12 guests. A spacious living and dining area accompanies the open-plan kitchen, cooking essentials, and outdoor barbecue.

There's also an outdoor infinity pool and panoramic ocean views.

You can spend a weekend there this January for $7577.

The Homestead at Bundara Farm. Picture: Airbnb

The Homestead at Bundara Farm

The Homestead at Bundara Farm, Berry is set over three levels and comfortably sleeps up to 18 guests.



It's private and surrounded by beautiful gardens, green paddocks, and gum trees.



The Homestead features seven bedrooms and six bathrooms, multiple living and dining spaces, and an open fire in the main living area. The whole house and the grounds of the estate, which is set over 15 acres of gardens and green paddocks, are available to guests.



You can spend a weekend there for $9011.

Wombarra Luxe Coastal Retreat. Picture: Airbnb

Wombarra Luxe Coastal Retreat

Wombarra Luxe Coastal Retreat is a four-bedroom property offering luxurious oceanside living.



Guests can enjoy ocean views from the comfort of the living room, or soak up the sun by the pool.



Upon application and pending availability, Wombarra Luxe can host up to an additional four guests in a separate cottage located at the rear of the property.



You can holiday there for a weekend during peak times for $5660.

Bunker House, Gerringong. Picture: The Holiday Collection

Bunker House

Bunker House is an architectural showpiece on the oceanfront in Gerringong.



It's a fully automated smart home featuring seven guest bedrooms, with high-end luxury features including a heated lap pool, spa, steam room, and gym.



The top level is open-plan living and dining, and floor-to-ceiling windows showcase the views to Werri Beach and the Pacific Ocean. There's also an impressive outdoor area that includes a heated lap pool, outdoor dining and barbecue area, sun lounges, and lawn with a fire-pit.



You can holiday let the property from $3500 per night plus $1000 for 20 additional guests during the day, with mid-week rates also available at $2000 a night.

Mountain Springs. Picture: The Holidays Collection

Mountain Springs

Mountain Springs at Barrengarry is set amongst the escarpment of Kangaroo Valley.



This home offers eye-catching views from every room. Situated on five acres and a 15-minute drive from Kangaroo Valley village, the home has quality entertaining areas including an alfresco courtyard with barbecue and a large infinity mineral pool that overlooks the surrounding bushland and escarpment.



Mountain Springs is a single-story, pavilion-style home with two wings; the main living area and the sleeping quarters. The sleeping quarters cater to 10 guests across four large bedrooms.



The home can be holiday let for $2500 per night.

Elandra at Hyams Beach. Picture: The Holidays Collection

Elandra

Elandra is an absolute beachfront property at Hyams Beach, a spot renowned for having some of the whitest sand in the world.



It has direct beach access and 180-degree views of Hyams Beach, Point Perpendicular, and Bowen Island.



It's a large, two-storey beach house that comfortably sleeps 13 - but only a maximum of eight adults - across seven bedrooms, three living areas, various decks, and more.



It can be holiday let from $2000 per night, up to $2700 a night.