'A well-fought auction': 31 bids placed at auction of circa 1906 house at The Hill

WATCH: Bendigo Bank chief economist David Robertson warns an interest rate cut is unlikely in 2024.

5 Bingle Street at The Hill sold at auction George Rafty at First National Newcastle City. Picture supplied

The auction of a renovated house at The Hill dating back to the early 1900s generated spirited bidding on the weekend.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home at 5 Bingle Street listed with George Rafty at First National Newcastle City drew two registered bidders who went head-to-head to secure the property.

The living room. Picture supplied

Listed with a guide of $1.85 million to $1.95 million, the auction began with a vendor bid of $1.85 million and kick-started a bidding war between the two parties.

"It was going up in increments of $5000 for quite some time and then it went up to increments of $10,000," Mr Rafty said.

"We had 31 bids in total, so it was a well-fought auction."



The deck. Picture supplied

The sale price was undisclosed, however, Mr Rafty confirmed it sold above the auction guide and fetched $50,000 above the reserve price.

The agent said the successful bidder was a family from Maryville and the underbidder was also from the Newcastle area.



The open-plan dining and kitchen. Picture supplied

CoreLogic records show the property was last sold in October 2017 for $1.375 million.

Mr Rafty said the property drew strong numbers to the open house inspections throughout the four-week campaign.

The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"It was listed with another agency earlier this year and they were looking to achieve similar money but for whatever reason it didn't happen, but we had a lot of people looking at it," he said.



"We had at least 40 groups through the home during that time including groups from Sydney, so it was really well received."

Original features of the home include coloured glass windows and polished timber floors. Picture supplied

Originally built in 1906, the owners had renovated the property to blend period character features with contemporary updates, including original coloured glass windows and modern louvre windows for cross-ventilation.



Other period features included cross-bar ceilings, polished timber floorboards and original fireplaces.

One of the home's three bedrooms. Picture supplied

Set on 230 square metres, Mr Rafty said the two-level home's position a short walk around the corner to King Edward Park was a drawcard for buyers.



"It was in a great spot just footsteps from King Edward Park and close to the CBD," he said.



The house is located near King Edward Park. Picture supplied

"The house itself had a really nice feel when you walked inside, with lots of natural light and beautiful older-style features but touches of modern.



"It also has a driveway down the side of the house to access the backyard for off-street parking."

The median sale price of a house at The Hill is $2.13 million, according to CoreLogic.

It was one of 17 auctions scheduled across Newcastle and Lake Macquarie in the week ending October 6.

The region recorded a clearance rate of 75 per cent, according to CoreLogic's preliminary auction results.

224 Wallsend Road, Cardiff Heights. Picture supplied

In Cardiff Heights, a modern four-bedroom house at 224 Wallsend Road listed with Spillane property drew seven registered bidders.

The auction began with an opening bid of $900,000 and the property was sold under the hammer for $1.021 million.