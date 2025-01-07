'A year like no other': What's next for Illawarra home buyers and sellers in 2025

As the Illawarra's property market rolls on, we've looked ahead to the next 12 months. Picture: File image

The new year is upon us, and with a series of record-breaking sales having taken place it was an eventful 2024 in the Illawarra.

As the Illawarra's property market rolls on, we've looked ahead to the next 12 months.

We've spoken to several Illawarra-based agents and other experts about their predictions for the region's property market in 2025.

Neil Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW. Picture: Supplied

Neil Webster

Mr Webster from Stone Real Estate Illawarra is the Illawarra chairperson of the Real Estate Institute of NSW.



He said while the real estate market is always impacted by interest rates, there is likely to be a slight growth in pricing across the Illawarra in 2025 regardless.

"Limited supply of stock, plus the continued appeal of Wollongong in general as a lifestyle destination will aid in price growth," he said. "My prediction is for three per cent to seven per cent.



"If and when interest rates do fall in 2025, expect this price growth to be at the upper end and may even stretch to nine to 10 per cent."



Mr Webster said with the growth in prices, expect more stock to slowly come to market in the second quarter, and certainly more for spring 2025.

He said the areas to watch will be those with bigger potential for capital growth.



"Primbee, Port Kembla and Warrawong, plus Cringila are likely to see growth with further investment in infrastructure to come.



"[There's] further development of Warrawong Plaza, the council's new $40 million Warrawong Library, plus the proposed $300 million industry-education-technology park at the old Bluescope Plate Mill on Five Islands Road.

"Buyers will continue to migrate to the area from Sydney, and in particular western Sydney, as the new airport at Eastern Creek approaches completion and they look to relocate for lifestyle and affordability."

Monique Field. Picture: Supplied

Monique Field

Monique Field from Monique Field Property said she believed 2025 would remain a buyers' market.



"The jury is out on whether interest rates will change before May 2025, which is going to put more pressure on home owners and particularly those who are already struggling," she said.



"I think there will be an influx of stock coming to the market in the new year, putting more pressure on properties on the market that have still not sold, which could see a further softening of the market."



Mrs Field said the Flinders property market had transacted reasonably well for the majority of 2024, with the most sought-after properties being family homes that do not require a lot of work or money spent on them.



"Sales recently have been slow with few properties exchanging," she said. "Buyers remain slow to react and unless a property represents good value and ticks a lot of boxes, buyers are happy to wait until the right property presents itself."



Mrs Field said the Illawarra needed to see the greater Sydney market transacting more consistently, in order to drive buyers toward the region.



"With auction clearance rates inconsistent, many home owners in Sydney withdraw their properties and stay put, which doesn't increase our buyer numbers," she said.

"We think suburbs like Mount Warrigal and Blackbutt will remain ones to watch, due to affordability and ageing population. More properties will come to market and they remain slightly more affordable, but both suburbs are still very close to shopping centres, hospitals, transport and beaches."

Jake Mackenzie. Picture: Supplied

Jake Mackenzie

Mr Mackenzie from Sold Buy Auction regularly conducts auctions throughout the Illawarra.



"My prediction for the 2025 market is an initial bump in stock levels meaning greater choice for buyers," he said.



"Speaking to agents in December 2024 they had increased new listing levels for 2025.



"Many agents are now having large auction events in late January or early February, where they launch the properties to market over the new year with a four to five-week campaign."



Mr Mackenzie said the holiday period is also a time where we see increased buyers viewing properties on the major portals.



"So I see January and February being an active period in the market," he said.



"We haven't seen the traditional market slump over the past few years, rather the activity just carries through."



Mr Mackenzie said the impending federal election would also be a factor influencing the region's market.



He said an election typically stalls the market, and depending on the real estate policy taken to the election, this may have an impact.



Amanda Bonnici. Picture: Supplied

Amanda Bonnici

Ms Bonnici from Ray White Shellharbour City said she believed 2025 "will be a very interesting year" for the Illawarra's property market.

"I think more properties will go on the market, and family homeowners are going to feel the effects of the interest rate increases, which shall bring more properties onto the market," she said.

Ms Bonnici said a likely obstacle over the next 12 months will be that two-storey homes didn't suit some buyers.

"The market for them is the one struggling the most with interest rates, so buyers are sitting still and trying to ride the wave out," she said.

"I believe the single-level properties will still be in high demand due to the retirees, as I believe, if anything, they are pushing the prices up on the single-levels. They will not buy two-storey properties due to stairs and instead compete over the single-levels, making them in more demand."

Ms Bonnici also said the demand for entry-level properties "will also be quite strong as there are still buyers for these properties".

"So long as the banks don't tighten up more and are giving the money out to the first home buyers, they will continue to buy," she said.

"I feel it could be a year like no other, where part of the market continues to do well.



"Then there's the part of the market that struggles, when they are the buyers that really do need to sell."

Matt Knight. Picture: Supplied

Matt Knight

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight, director of Precium, described 2024 as an arm-wrestle between sellers and buyers.



"In general it was a sideways market with more expensive suburbs falling slightly and more affordable suburbs growing as people responded to affordability constraints," he said.



Mr Knight said construction is not currently keeping up with demand. Building approvals are relatively low, and construction costs are still fairly high.



"We believe rental prices could lead the growth charge after a temporary easing in the second half of 2024," he said.

"Early 2025 looks like a few months of similar buying and selling activity with an election looming giving everyone the jitters.

"The latter stages of 2025 still look positive for interest rate cuts and will see growth once that occurs.



"The pent-up demand of high numbers of buyers sitting on the sidelines means when rates do cut, we could see a very short sharp burst of growth and reduction in available stock, which will make buying very difficult again."

Mr Knight said buyers who have a genuine reason to purchase shouldn't wait.



He said buying after rate cuts will be much more difficult, and stressful multi-bid situations will again be the norm.