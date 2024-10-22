After one visit, buyer puts down huge price for Werri Beach stunner

'Soleil Werri Beach' is a three-level beach house just steps from Werri Beach. Picture: Supplied

An eye-catching Hamptons-style home at Gerringong has been quickly snapped up for $5.25 million.



'Soleil Werri Beach', a three-level beach house that's steps from Werri Beach, is located at 7 Pacific Avenue, Werri Beach.



Sitting on 594 square metres, the home features four bedrooms, an alfresco area and large backyard.



CoreLogic records show it sold after 33 days on the market.



Selling agent, Bernadette Farrell from Ray White Gerringong said the home was sold to a Sydney buyer who planned to utilise it as a weekender.

"They loved the view, the position, while the build is high-end, and amazing," she said.

"They know and love the area. They went to one open [home] and wanted to buy it."

Ms Farrell said the home was located on a "blue ribbon street", and "one of the most beautiful properties in Gerringong".



The home also features engineered oak herringbone flooring, vaulted ceilings and an extensive use of imported Moroccan sandstone.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in September 2018 for $1.36 million.

Owner Daniel Riley recently said the family then conducted what was "almost a knockdown-rebuild".

"It was kind of like a museum," he said. "There were bottles of wine from the '70s under the stairs, original furniture."



Mr Riley said the Hamptons style was a favourite, as they wanted to create a home with a "more classic" feel.

"We bought it as it was... There was a lower section that was double-brick," he said.

"We basically gutted the house, took the top layer off, took the timber bearers out between the first and second level.

"But we kept a component of the double-brick walls in the base part of the house, and built upwards from there."

Mr Riley said they were selling the home as they had relocated overseas.



According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Werri Beach is $1.98 million.



Also on the market in Werri Beach

The home at 124 Renfrew Road, Werri Beach has a price guide of $2.05 million.

The three-bedroom home features exposed brick, polished blackbutt floors, stone island benchtop, high ceilings, and reverse cycle air conditioning.

Also on the market is 'The Oasis', a restored beach house located at 144 Renfrew Road, Werri Beach.

The two-bedroom home has a price guide of $1.8 million.