After two price drops, off-grid luxury retreat near Jamberoo sells

The 19.42-hectare property at 230 Pheasant Ground Road, Knights Hill has changed hands. Picture: Supplied

The new owners of an acreage property near Jamberoo will be able to live off-the-grid in style.

The 19.42-hectare property at 230 Pheasant Ground Road, Knights Hill has changed hands, after a couple of price reductions.

The home sold earlier this week for $2.5 million.



Read more: 'Calm, tranquil oasis': Historic Tarrawanna home to go under the hammer

The library contains floor-to-ceiling bookcase shelving, exposed pitch-roof timber beams and sandstone floors. Picture: Supplied

CoreLogic records show the home sold after 72 days on the market.



The property had an initial price guide of $2.875 million, and was most recently listed with a guide of $2.6 million.



Selling agent, Gene Fairbanks from Ray White said the home was sold to a Sydney buyer.

"It felt like a retreat for them... The natural forest surrounding it, the location, the house, the beautiful garden," he said.

"The owners have put a lot of work into getting the garden in great condition."

Read more: Multiple buyers compete for 1950's cottage renovator at Bulli

The 19.42-hectare property features two hectares of cleared land. Picture: Supplied

Mr Fairbanks said the drops in asking price were responding to buyer feedback.

"Once we got it into the range where the market saw it, we had a lot of interest in it," he said.

Since buying the property in 2007, the sellers had undertaken a considerable amount of work over multiple renovations.

The property has been renovated to incorporate solar power, water tanks, skylights, generators and double-glazed windows.

The home sold earlier this week for $2.5 million. Picture: Supplied

The double garage has been transformed into a library, a new and larger generator has been installed and stylish new kitchen has been added.

Then the outside work began including the installation of a glasshouse and landscaping, which took several years to complete.

The off-grid elements also include a large lithium-covered battery, which enables remote access to check power levels, and five water tanks.



Seller Elizabeth Cseti said it was important that following the renovations the property remain off-grid, but with a sense of style.

"When we bought it, the home was pretty basic," she said.

"There was an old fireplace in the lounge room, the windows were all wood and we upgraded to double-glazed. We built the big library and got the big fireplaces in.

"We saw the potential in it when we bought it, and turned it into something more stylish that we liked."

The five-bedroom house is split level, with large open plan living/dining areas, and two sandstone open fireplaces, with mantelpieces made of railway timber sleepers.