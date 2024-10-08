Albion Park dump scores $143k profit after a year of ownership

41 Moles Street, Albion Park recently sold. Picture: Supplied

The owner of a rundown Albion Park property has scored a profit of more than $140,000 after just a year of ownership.

The property at 41 Moles Street, Albion Park recently sold for $695,000.

There are no interior photos of the property featured in the latest online listing, but it currently contains a three-bedroom home on a 626 square metre block.

The property, pictured in 2023. Picture: CoreLogic

CoreLogic records show the home sold after 30 days on the market.

Records also show the property previously sold in October 2023 for $552,000. Therefore, the latest sale represents a gross profit of $143,000.

The tidy profit could largely be attributable to the approval of a development application in July for the construction of three townhouses on the site.

The selling agent, Cooper Askew from Ray White Shellharbour City said the property had sold to an out-of-area developer who would be building the approved DA.

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Albion Park is $846,500.

The approved plans for 60 Squires Crescent, Coledale. Picture: Supplied

Meanwhile, a knockdown-rebuild in the northern suburbs has changed hands for well in excess of $2 million.

The home at 60 Squires Crescent, Coledale recently sold for $2.75 million.

The luxury DA approved development site is set on a 790 square metre corner block overlooking Coledale Beach.

The approval is for two freestanding houses, with high-end finishes, featuring Blackbutt timber, high ceilings and Caesarstone benches.

Designed by Mike Vail, these homes would feature three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an extra office/studio.

The current home was built in the 1950's, featuring three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Selling agent, Vanessa Denison-Pender from McGrath Thirroul said the property was sold to an out-of-area developer, who planned to follow through with the approved plans.

Mrs Denison-Pender said the planned high-end homes would be in great demand, and boast "outstanding ocean views across Coledale Beach".

CoreLogic records show the property sold after 99 days on the market.

Also, according to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Coledale is $2.65 million.

9 Kurrawa Avenue, Kiama Downs sold under the hammer. Picture: Supplied

In other sales throughout the region, a Kiama Downs property owned by the Catholic Church has sold after a hard-fought auction.

The property, located at 9 Kurrawa Avenue, Kiama Downs sold for $1.51 million on Saturday.

The three-bedroom home sits on a 556 square metre block.

CoreLogic records show the property was owned by the Roman Catholic Church, who had bought the property in 1994 for $218,000.

Selling agent, Steve Pryor from Raine and Horne Kiama said there were six registered bidders for the auction.

After bidding kicked off at $1.25 million, there were more than 30 bids placed during proceedings.

Mr Pryor said there was "spirited" bidding throughout the process, and the new owner would be undertaking a full renovation of the home.



"A few of the interested buyers were also looking at a knockdown-rebuild," he said.