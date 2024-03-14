All aboard: The Railway Hotel in Muswellbrook listed with $3 million guide

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

The Railway Hotel at 10 to 14 Market Street in Muswellbrook is on the hunt for a new owner. Picture supplied

IT hosts sheep shearing events and serves beers from a vintage train carriage.



And now, The Railway Hotel at 10 - 14 Market Street in Muswellbrook is on the hunt for a new owner after hitting the market for the first time in a decade.



The beer garden. Picture supplied

The country town pub is listed for sale by expressions of interest with HTL Property selling agents Xavier Plunkett and Ben Kennedy.

"We are guiding approximately $3 million," Mr Plunkett said.

"We expect interest from both new entrants, given the entry-level price point, and established syndicates due to highly favourable economic, tourism and real estate drivers presented by the asset."

The hotel has two poker machines. Picture supplied

The hotel has two poker machine entitlements and is licensed to trade until 3am.



Mr Kennedy said the hotel offered immediate revenue upside.

"The hotel has significant scope to increase revenues across all departments, given the hotel is currently closed on Sundays, offers no food on weekends and enjoys the ability to take advantage of late-night trading," Mr Kennedy said.



The main bar. Picture supplied

"An incoming, hands-on purchaser could expect a dramatic uplift in trade across most departments."

Set on 1,877 square metres positioned opposite Muswellbrook train station, the hotel includes eight pub-style accommodation rooms and a three-bedroom manager's residence.

The stage in the beer garden. Picture supplied

The owner, Greg Smith, renovated the hotel since taking ownership of the property in 2013.



Upgrades include a train carriage bar built from a 26-tonne freight mail van that was installed in the beer garden.



The Railway Hotel owner Greg Smith with the rail carriage which is used as a bar in the hotel's beer garden. Picture supplied

The beer garden also has a stage which hosts attractions such as live music and sheep shearing.



There is an array of memorabilia on the walls in the bar and bistro, and a fully equipped commercial kitchen.

Memorabilia adorns the walls inside the bar. Picture supplied

According to historical documents, The Railway Hotel dates back to the early 1870s and was designed to accommodate commercial travellers.



Expressions of interest close on April 11 at 3pm.

The Railway Hotel is among a handful of pubs on the market in the Hunter region.

East Maitland's the Bank Hotel, which is owned by Laundy Hotels, is listed for sale with HTL Property's Blake Edwards and Daniel Dragicevich.

The Bank Hotel in East Maitland is yet to find a buyer since hitting the market in May 2023. Picture supplied

The hotel includes 29 gaming entitlements and is expected to fetch upwards of $20 million.

The Lemon Grove Hotel in Wallsend is also listed with HTL Property and includes 17 gaming machine entitlements on the floor.



In Singleton, The Criterion Hotel is listed for sale for $1.6 million with Ray White Singleton selling agent Ross Wilkinson.

