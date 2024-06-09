Apartments and units best option for first home buyers in Orange: report

Orange is placed ideally for young first-home buyers looking to get into the property market, but they may have to look beyond buying the quintessential house to do so.



That's according to a new national report and property experts on the ground.

Older, detached homes in Orange are generally pricey and "too costly to renovate" agent Rob Nevins from Belle property said.



A video tour of the Melview Greens garden apartments in Orange, NSW.

"First homebuyers are typically the younger people who want everything to be relatively new," Mr Nevins said.



"People want to buy a cheaper house and then renovate it but there's a massive cost nowadays, which wasn't there previously.



The living room of a unit for sale in 2/349A Lords Place, Orange. Picture supplied.

"If they can't afford to buy a house and then renovate it, they can get a more modern apartment, which it would be much cheaper to renovate."



Orange makes the list

This is backed up by LJ Hooker's First Home Buyer Report 2024, which shows Orange is in the top 6 regional suburbs for first-home buyers to purchase townhouses and units in NSW.



The report shows there's a large enough market for townhouses and units in Orange and those properties have a median price under the government incentive threshold under $800,000 in NSW.

Three bedroom unit for sale on 1/16 Warrendine Street, Orange. Picture supplied.

The median price for an Orange unit is $497,500. Lavington near Albury placed at the top of the list with a median price for a unit of $290,000.



Other towns included in the list is Armidale in the state's north, Wagga Wagga and coastal areas like Coffs Harbour and Port Macquarie.

Mathew Tiller, head of research at LJ Hooker said the report shows there's a "diverse range" of areas first time buyers can purchase in



"First-time buyers may not be able to buy a house, but they can probably afford a unit whether that's an apartment or townhouse in those top regional centres listed," Mr Tiller said.

Strata jumps

However there are additional costs associated with buying a unit even in regional NSW.



Mr Nevins said the rapid growth in the value of properties in Orange has meant an increase in strata cost for those buying units and town houses.



"The strata fees have jumped dramatically over the last few years," Mr Nevins said.



A unit for sale in Orange for $560,000 on5/19 Moonstone Drive. Picture supplied

"It's a direct reflection of the cost of insurance ... the cost of maintenance, the lack of availability of tradespeople.



"It's hurting the Australian market because we used to have quite reasonable strata fees on most of our properties in Orange, but now they're sneaking up."



Despite an increased strata cost, he said "any time is a good time" to buy "if buyers are willing to hold onto their homes for several years.



"You've only got to look at what's happened in the last sort of 5 to 8 years in relation to capital gain and high rents therefore good returns back to investors," Mr Nevins said.

