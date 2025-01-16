Featured
NSW

Architectural masterpiece in Whale beach hits the market for $16 million

By January Jones

By January Jones, View Living Senior Reporter

First published 16 January 2025, 7:00 pm

FOLLOW US ON

Perched above the iconic Whale Beach with vast ocean views, is the newly built 'Villa Aqu'. Constructed by Taylor & Taylor Studios in 2024, the property has just hit the market with a price guide of $15.95 million to $16.95 million.

While visiting from abroad, the owner fell in love with the Whale Beach area during a seaplane flight from Rose Bay to Jonah's restaurant. After that, he set about finding the perfect property.

"As properties rarely trade in Whale Beach we were looking for some time for the perfect site," he says. "When ours came available, we beat out 50 other buyers and secured what is now one of the premier homes in the area."

Villa Aqu is set over three levels with expansive ocean views. Pic: Supplied.

Whale Beach is a northern beachside suburb located just under an hour from the Sydney CBD. It is a private and exclusive enclave known to be frequented by celebrities. Notable residents include supermodel Jennifer Hawkins and Mad Max director George Miller.

Originally on the block was a tiny 1940s stone cottage that ended up having a personal connection to the owner.

The interior design is clean and minimalist with luxe finishes. Pic: Supplied.

"Incidentally, the original house was built by our foreman's great grandfather," he says.

The expansive property is set over three levels and features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, a wellness room and high-end kitchen with butler's pantry. and floor-to-ceiling glass windows to take in the ocean views.

Whale Beach is a private and exclusive enclave known to be frequented by celebrities. Pic: Supplied.

The interior design is clean and minimalist with luxe finishes and natural materials used throughout. Floor-to-ceiling glass windows allow natural light to filter through and showcase the breathtaking ocean views.

When it came to designing and planning the build, the owner says he drew inspiration from his time living overseas.

Floor-to-ceiling glass windows showcase the breathtaking ocean views. Pic: Supplied.

"Living abroad for the past 20 years we've spent extensive time in L.A, Miami, Ibiza and southern Europe," he says. "We wanted to bring back the luxurious modern architecture of those areas to Sydney."

Outside, the property offers a sparkling swimming pool, alfresco area, three car garage and lush landscaped gardens. The home is located just 100 metres from the sandy shores of the beach.

The home is located just 100 metres from the sandy shores of the beach. Pic: Supplied.

When it comes to his favourite feature of the house, the owner finds it hard to narrow it down to one.

"The views, the privacy, the expansiveness of the large indoor-outdoor living, the beach access right out the front, the list goes on," he says.

The owner fell in love with the area during a seaplane flight from Rose Bay to Jonah's restaurant. Pic: Supplied.

246 Whale Beach Road, Whale Beach, NSW is currently listed for sale by Bj Edwards and David Edwards from LJ Hooker Palm Beach.

The price guide is $15.95 million to $16.95 million. Expression of interest closes on February 28th.

NSW

