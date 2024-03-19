Featured
National
VIC
NSW
QLD
TAS
WA
SA
Finance
Real Estate
Dream Home

SHARE ARTICLE

NSW

Art Deco classic at Mangerton changes hands after less than 3 years

By Brendan Crabb

By Brendan Crabb, Illawarra property reporter

First published 19 March 2024, 11:56 pm

publication logo

FOLLOW US ON

56 St Johns Avenue, Mangerton sold earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

One of Mangerton's most recognisable homes has sold, less than three years after it previously changed hands.

The home at 56 St Johns Avenue, Mangerton sold for $2,675,000 earlier this week.

Constructed in 1948 and named 'Fengari' after the owner's racehorse, the property retains its original curving forms and polished surfaces.

Read more: 'It has real character': Competition for Mount Keira home after 50 years

The home sold prior to auction. Picture: Supplied

The Art Deco home features four bedrooms, and sits on a 1129 square metre corner block.

Other features include a curved terrazzo porch; foyer with grand staircase; formal lounge and dining areas with original parquetry flooring and gas fire; study/library with custom timber cabinetry and private balcony looking out to the garden; and a covered alfresco entertaining area adjoining a saltwater in-ground pool.

Selling agent, Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said the home had sold prior to auction to a local buyer, following some out-of-area interest.

It sold after 27 days on the market.

CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in June 2021 for $2,475,000.

Read more: Watch as the hammer falls during 'busiest auction we've seen' at Towradgi

The home sold for $2,675,000. Picture: Supplied

In this instance, Mr Andonovski said the sellers, who had listed the home to relocate for work, hadn't done much work to the property.

"It was in demand, there was good interest," Mr Andonovski said.

"It's a pretty high-end purchase for Mangerton, for an older home in Mangerton.

"It's a beautiful home... It suits buyers who want that type of home. It's a really nice property with great bones, a lot of character, and a great location, and is very leafy.

"It's a recognisable, unique home in the area."

The home was constructed in 1948 and named 'Fengari' after the owner's racehorse. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mangerton is $1.39 million.

Earlier this month, a newer house in Mangerton with a standout backyard and alfresco dining area sold for $3 million.

The six-bedroom house at 33c Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton sold on March 5.

"I can't think of a home recently that's brand new on that big of a block," selling agent, Cooper Reed from MMJ Wollongong said at the time.

Also, in February, a Mangerton home was hotly contested under the hammer.

The home at 46 Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton sold for $2.2 million at auction.

The home features four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes; open plan style living; an alfresco entertaining area overlooking the pool; and modern kitchen.

Readers can subscribe to Australian Community Media's free weekly Illawarra property newsletter, Hot Property Illawarra.

Click here, fill in your details and tick the 'property' box.

NSW
Brendan Crabb
Brendan Crabb is the Property Reporter at The Illawarra Mercury.

SHARE ARTICLE

Stay informed with all the latest in property news and advice
mailReceive updates direct to your inbox

Most Viewed

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich
2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich
Where you should have bought a beach house five years ago
Where you should have bought a beach house five years ago
2025 expert's predictions: "Very high chance" of RBA rate cuts
2025 expert's predictions: "Very high chance" of RBA rate cuts
How to avoid capital gains tax (CGT) when selling a property
How to avoid capital gains tax (CGT) when selling a property
The Famous Robertson Pie Shop is for sale, and everything must go - recipes included
The Famous Robertson Pie Shop is for sale, and everything must go - recipes included
Is the boom over? National home prices drop for the first time in nearly two years
Is the boom over? National home prices drop for the first time in nearly two years
Explore Categories
NationalNational
VICVIC
NSWNSW
QLDQLD
TASTAS
WAWA
SASA
FinanceFinance
Real EstateReal Estate
Dream HomeDream Home

Related Articles

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

2025 Property hotspots: The suburbs that could make you rich

By Emily Rayner
The top 9 Illawarra property stories that made headlines in 2024

The top 9 Illawarra property stories that made headlines in 2024

By Brendan Crabb
Hot property: the Illawarra's suburb price records set throughout 2024

Hot property: the Illawarra's suburb price records set throughout 2024

By Brendan Crabb
Big spenders: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie top 10 home sales of 2024

Big spenders: Newcastle and Lake Macquarie top 10 home sales of 2024

By Jade Lazarevic