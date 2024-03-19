Art Deco classic at Mangerton changes hands after less than 3 years

56 St Johns Avenue, Mangerton sold earlier this week. Picture: Supplied

One of Mangerton's most recognisable homes has sold, less than three years after it previously changed hands.

The home at 56 St Johns Avenue, Mangerton sold for $2,675,000 earlier this week.

Constructed in 1948 and named 'Fengari' after the owner's racehorse, the property retains its original curving forms and polished surfaces.



The home sold prior to auction. Picture: Supplied

The Art Deco home features four bedrooms, and sits on a 1129 square metre corner block.

Other features include a curved terrazzo porch; foyer with grand staircase; formal lounge and dining areas with original parquetry flooring and gas fire; study/library with custom timber cabinetry and private balcony looking out to the garden; and a covered alfresco entertaining area adjoining a saltwater in-ground pool.



Selling agent, Jordan Andonovski from The Agency Illawarra said the home had sold prior to auction to a local buyer, following some out-of-area interest.

It sold after 27 days on the market.



CoreLogic records show the home previously sold in June 2021 for $2,475,000.



The home sold for $2,675,000. Picture: Supplied

In this instance, Mr Andonovski said the sellers, who had listed the home to relocate for work, hadn't done much work to the property.

"It was in demand, there was good interest," Mr Andonovski said.



"It's a pretty high-end purchase for Mangerton, for an older home in Mangerton.

"It's a beautiful home... It suits buyers who want that type of home. It's a really nice property with great bones, a lot of character, and a great location, and is very leafy.

"It's a recognisable, unique home in the area."

The home was constructed in 1948 and named 'Fengari' after the owner's racehorse. Picture: Supplied

According to CoreLogic, currently the median sales price of houses in Mangerton is $1.39 million.

Earlier this month, a newer house in Mangerton with a standout backyard and alfresco dining area sold for $3 million.



The six-bedroom house at 33c Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton sold on March 5.



"I can't think of a home recently that's brand new on that big of a block," selling agent, Cooper Reed from MMJ Wollongong said at the time.



Also, in February, a Mangerton home was hotly contested under the hammer.

The home at 46 Woodlawn Avenue, Mangerton sold for $2.2 million at auction.

The home features four bedrooms with built-in wardrobes; open plan style living; an alfresco entertaining area overlooking the pool; and modern kitchen.



