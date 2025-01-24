As homes for sale pile up, is the Illawarra now a buyers' market?

CoreLogic figures show more homes are currently on the market in the Illawarra compared to 12 months ago. Picture: Supplied

More homes are currently on the market in the Illawarra compared to the same time last year, seemingly shifting market conditions in favour of buyers.

However, one expert believes buyers should act quickly when the right property comes along or risk missing out in the coming months.

According to CoreLogic figures, during the four weeks ending January 19, 2025, there were 1245 properties advertised for sale in the Illawarra. This is an increase of 17.9 per cent from a year prior.



Read more: 7 homes for $750k or under that you can inspect this weekend

So, do those figures mean there are more properties coming to market in the Illawarra, or are more properties staying on the market for longer?

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said it was a little of both, with January a "seasonally volatile time" of the year.

"January you do tend to get a drop-off in listing numbers, and they tend to ramp up by late January," Mr Lawless said.

"But coming in through the spring season last year, it was a really active time for new listings coming to market.

"Across the Illawarra, the number of new listings over the month of October, there were about 600 new listings added to the market.

"And historically, that was the strongest month of new stock being added to the market in at least 10 years."

Overall, Mr Lawless said Illawarra homes are also taking a little longer to sell.

"The median days on market was 37 days through the final quarter of 2024; the 10-year average was 33 days.



"But through the pandemic, [median] days on market reached as low as 18 days.

"So homes are staying on the market a little longer, but a rush of listings through the spring selling season has contributed to the elevated stock levels."

Read more: Illawarra winners and losers: what happened to your suburb's price in 2024

CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless. Picture: Supplied

Mr Lawless said this was all evidence that the balance has shifted towards buyers within the Illawarra market.

"I wouldn't say this is a market that extremely favours buyers, it's probably just a little more balanced than neutral.

"I would say it's almost balanced, but probably slightly favouring buyers."

Mr Lawless said these conditions could benefit buyers because it meant less urgency, being able to negotiate harder and having more stock to choose from.

"For sellers, they need to be realistic in their asking price expectations, and have a good marketing campaign to help them stand out from the competition," he said.

Matt Knight. Picture: Supplied

'We are in a short buying window'

Illawarra-based buyer's agent Matt Knight, director of Precium said during the COVID-19 pandemic, historic records were set with never-before-seen low levels of stock available.

"Ever since then we have seen stock levels rising gradually back to more normal levels.



"So far there is no glut of stock, just normal selling activity. It does make buying easier when you have a few homes to choose from."

Mr Knight said throughout 2024 buyers had no sense of urgency and were content to sit and watch the market.



"The more time passes we now see most buyers no longer feel this way, and many of them are saying they now believe we have found a market bottom," he said.



"Activity and decision-making has risen accordingly."



Mr Knight said he believed, "we are in a short buying window that offers savvy purchasers excellent choices at reasonable prices, and they should act quickly when the right property comes along in their price range".



"Fast-forward a few months, all we need is one or two rate cuts and we could be off to the races again," he said.



"Buying under those conditions is much more challenging. Buyers may regret not taking this opportunity when they had it."



Monique Field. Picture: Supplied

Monique Field from Monique Field Property said if a seller had realistic price expectations, there were buyers out there in the Illawarra.



"We're starting to see properties sell; if they were on the market at the end of last year they were likely being sold earlier this year," she said.

"And new stock coming to market is selling.

"So I think we're absorbing the stock, and we have enough buyers in the market, but buyers are fussy.

"They are prepared to sit there and wait for the right property, or wait for one that ticks a few more boxes.

"If a home needs renovating or doesn't quite tick all the boxes, they're happy to wait for the next one. But they're not afraid to move forward quickly if the house suits them."

Mrs Field said current conditions were "tipping towards" a buyers' market, but properties were being sold if well-priced and well-presented.

"We're not having trouble moving stock," she said.