'At some stage it will all be apartments': developers eye Mayfield infill site

Two neighbouring properties at 49 to 53 Hanbury Street in Mayfield are for sale in one line. Picture supplied

A POTENTIAL development site covering 1600 square metres in Mayfield has drawn a flurry of interest since it hit the market on July 1.



The listing at 49 to 53 Hanbury Street comprises two existing properties with R4 high density residential zoning in the suburb's renewal corridor.

The properties, which are on two separate titles, are offered for sale in one line.



Listing agent Ryan Gifford, of Shore Property, said the property had already attracted strong interest, with 16 enquiries in the first 24 hours.



The two properties span a combined total of 1616 square metres. Picture supplied

A price guide is available by request.

"I was shopping it around off-market prior to going on the market and we had a fair bit of interest from different developers, so that is who I see it going to," Mr Gifford said.



"We have had offers from local developers looking at building apartments on the site and interest from Sydney as well, but mainly it is local."



The site is within the Mayfield Renewal Corridor which aims to maximise redevelopment and infill opportunities for high and medium density housing within walking distance of established centres and public transport.



The site's R4 zoning allows for a potential build height of 20 metres.



A five-bedroom home with period features occupies the block at 53 Hanbury Street. Picture supplied

Mr Gifford said the block could accommodate an apartment development of up to 32 units, a townhouse development with the potential for up to 12 three-storey homes, a multi- level retirement village, or commercial premises.



The site is located opposite Mavid Group's project, The Quarter, which comprises 12 three-bedroom townhouses.



Mayfield is drawing increased interest from property developers.

In August last year, development company JMG Holdings lodged plans for a five-storey apartment building with 38 units and a childcare centre on Maitland Road in Mayfield.



"There is another big development nearby [The Quarter] which is almost finished so, in my eyes, Hanbury Street will become like Brunker Road [in Adamstown] is now," the agent said.

49 Hanbury Street, Mayfield is approved for use as a disability residential home. Picture supplied

"At some stage it will be all apartments, and it's starting to happen now."



The two properties are held by one owner.



CoreLogic records show the owner purchased the property at 49 Hanbury Street in 2019 for $800,000.



The second property at 53 Hanbury Street is a period home with five bedrooms which was purchased in 2018 for $865,000.

"The owner had 53 Hanbury and bought the property next door because the two sites would be worth more combined," he said.

53 Hanbury Street, Mayfield. Picture supplied

"It was always the intention to sell down the track and they recognised the opportunity there being zoned R4 in the renewal corridor."

The property at 49 Hanbury Street comprises seven bedrooms approved for use as a disability residential home.



Alternatively, it could could operate as student accommodation, with multiple living areas, a full kitchen and a separate kitchenette.



"The two properties both have good rentals returns, so a developer could sit on it for five years or they might start developing the site straight away," the agent said.

The median house price in Mayfield is $865,000, according to CoreLogic.