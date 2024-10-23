'Bang for your buck': $1.385m sale breaks Fern Bay suburb record

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

13 Oimara Street, Fern Bay has sold for a record $1.385 million with Creative Property. Picture supplied

A property in Fern Bay has set a benchmark for the suburb after selling for a record-breaking price.

The five-bedroom, three-bathroom house on 666-square metres at 13 Oimara Street fetched $1.385 million with Lucas Gresham and Rebecca Sutherland at Creative Property.

The living room. Picture supplied

Offers from two buyers boosted the sale price of the property which sold to a family moving to the area from Tamworth.

"It came down to two buyers," Mr Gresham said.



"We thought it was a home that could push the suburb record because it did offer everything.

The kitchen. Picture supplied

"The buyer looked around the whole of Newcastle and said he couldn't even come close to getting this type of home anywhere for this price."

The property received 47 enquiries and 19 groups through the open house inspection before it sold after four weeks on market.

The swimming pool. Picture supplied

It topped the previous $1.38 million record set with the sale of a five-bedroom, two-bathroom house on 967 square meters at 9 Paperbark Court in December 2022.

Mr Gresham said new infrastructure, such as the $37.5 million Woolworths development set to be constructed on Fullerton Cove Road and the expansion of Newcastle Airport at Williamtown, were driving prices up in Fern Bay.



The house is set across two levels. Picture supplied

The median sale price of a house in Fern Bay is $1.07 million, according to CoreLogic.

"Prices in Fern Bay have held firm for many years, we didn't see huge increases," he said.

"The lack of commercial infrastructure surrounding the estate held it back.

The outdoor entertaining area. Picture supplied

"However, the estate has now completely sold out and on the back of the DA for Woolworths and commercial stores to open up across the road, and the airport becoming an international terminal, people are starting to realise it is a good place to invest.



"We are seeing prices start to rise, but it is still a really competitive market.

The ensuite. Picture supplied

"Even for the highest sale to be $1.385 million, for that type of large, modern family home, that's affordable."

He said the suburb was drawing buyers away from Newcastle looking for "more bang for their buck".



An aerial view of the property in Fern Bay. Picture supplied

"Fern Bay is heavily populated by people who work at the airport and the RAAF but we are seeing more people from inner-city suburbs coming in," he said.

"It's people who have had a family and now want a bigger block and a newer house.



The main bathroom. Picture supplied

"Even homes in the lower end of the market in Fern Bay that are around that $900,000 mark have all got walk-in robes, ensuites and home theatre rooms."



Built in 2013, the two-level house had multiple living areas including an open-plan kitchen, living and dining area and a master bedroom with an ensuite and walk-in robe.



The main bedroom. Picture supplied

Other features of the property included ducted air conditioning and an in-ground swimming pool.

The sale follows a string of $1 million-plus sales recently in Fern Bay.

A four-bedroom house at 11 Diuris Street sold for $1.285 million in August; a five-bedder at 109 Norfolk Street sold for $1,379,999 in August; and a four-bedroom house on 930 square metres at 39 Paperbark Court sold for $1.177 million in July.