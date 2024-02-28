Bargain buy block in Cameron Park sells for $200k, but there's a catch

WATCH: What are some common mortgage mistakes that first-home buyers make? Learn how to avoid them with these expert tips.

This 2174 square-metre vacant block at 83 Harris Street in Cameron Park had found a buyer after 315 days on the market with TaylorHedley Property. Picture supplied

A BLOCK of land on 500 square metres in Cameron Park typically fetches around $500,000.

However, a vacant lot in the Lake Macquarie suburb recently transacted for far less - and it spanned four times as much land.



There was a catch though.

A power line runs through the property which restricted any development of the site to one section of the 2174 square-metre block at 83 Harris Street.



A large transmission tower positioned next door was another turnoff for buyers, as was the huge easement in the middle of the block.



But one buyer was willing to look past the property's flaws.

The vacant lot was sold for $200,000. Picture supplied

Beau Hedley, from Taylor Hedley Property, oversaw the sale which fetched $200,000 seven years after the owner initially listed it for sale.

CoreLogic records show the seller purchased it for $110,000 in 2016.

It took 315 days to find a buyer and wasn't the first time Mr Hedley attempted to sell the block.

"It is probably the longest standing property on the market in Cameron Park and I actually had this property when I worked at PRD years ago," Mr Hedley said.

"I then left and I believe the seller eventually pulled it off the market before he rang Sam [Taylor from TaylorHedley Property] and I to relist it again.



The site was initially listed for sale seven years ago. Picture supplied

"It was on the market with us for 12 months."

The listing described it as a "remarkable opportunity to build a substantial family home or explore the option of a multi-dwelling development".



However, a 400-square metre portion of land at the rear of the block was the only section a buyer could build on due to the easement.

The sold sticker went up after a family snapped up the block. Picture supplied

"The build envelope was actually very small," he said.

"However, for what the land was going to cost and with the price of building a house, it was actually cost effective and not a bad investment."



The property was listed with an initial price guide of $230,000.

Mr Hedley said it drew a significant level of interest due to the size of the block, with close to 300 enquiries.



Prospective buyers ranged from home builders to day care centre operators and others looking at it as a site for a fire station and a church.

The buyer plans to build their family home on the block. Picture supplied

Developers showed keen interest in the site until they became aware of the property's limitations.



"It was a real battle and certainly one of the hardest sales to try and get someone emotionally connected with the property," he said.



The agent said the buyer intends to build a home on the site.



"They have always wanted a bit more land and you could keep a horse on the property, but you just can't built a habitable dwelling under that easement," he said.

"So they're a young family and they are going to build their dream home."

The median house price in Cameron Park is $844,000, according to CoreLogic.

