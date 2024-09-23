Featured
NSW

Barnsley property could break the suburb record

By Jessica Belzycki

By Jessica Belzycki, Journalist

First published 23 September 2024, 10:00 pm

A custom-built house on a small acreage block in Barnsley could surpass the previous suburb record of $1.4 million.

Listed by Sam Taylor of TaylorHedley Property, 21 Charlton Street opened for expressions of interest last week.

Mr Taylor said he expected to publish a price guide in the coming days but anticipated the property could hit Barnsley's house sale record.

21 Charlton Street, Barnsley. Picture supplied

"It is very different," Mr Taylor said.

"There's been other acreages sold in Barnsley recently in the likes of Nelson Street and Charlton Street but this dwelling is superior to the other properties.

"It is a beautiful, low maintenance acreage, 90 per cent of the block is cleared but it backs onto bushland."

The house has four bedrooms, two bathrooms, a sprawling park-like backyard, and a Balinese-inspired alfresco area.

The Balinese-inspired courtyard. Picture supplied

A large 14.9 by 7.9 metre shed was appealing for people with caravans and boats or people with small business equipment, Mr Taylor said.

The single-story block covers 6599 square metres and also has a double bay carport, a lengthy driveway and a large formal and living area.

The living room and kitchen area. Picture supplied

Built in 2014, Mr Taylor said the owners created their dream home from scratch but were now looking to relocate.

"The major selling point for a property like this being on a relatively flat block and acreage is that you are only around 30 minutes away from all the conveniences of Newcastle centre," he said.

He said after a week up on the market, the property had attracted strong interest with 87 enquiries so far.

"Predominantly in the street, the houses were built in the 80s and 90s so to have a modern home is a rarity," he said.

The master bedroom. Picture supplied

Prospective buyers were mostly locally-based with some interest from out-of-area regional buyers in areas such as the Southern Highlands, Muswellbrook, Singleton and Tamworth.

"People are seeking an acreage lifestyle close to the metropolitan convenience," he said.

Mr Taylor said one of the biggest drawcards was the affordable price relative to proximity to town compared to similar houses in nearby Eleebana and Belmont North.

The property covers more than 6000 square metres. Picture supplied

So far the property had attracted a mix of families and people looking to downsize from larger acreage land.

The median sale price of a house in Barnsley has risen by 57 per cent in the last five years, currently sitting at $650,000.

Jessica Belzycki
Jessica Belzycki is the Property Reporter at The Newcastle Herald.

