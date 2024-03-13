Beachfront home eyes Stockton record with $4 million price tag

WATCH: Take a look inside the luxury beachhouse listed in Stockton with a price tag of more than $4 million.

This oceanfront house at 235 Mitchell Street in Stockton is tipped to sell for a suburb record. Picture supplied

A LUXURY oceanfront home on Stockton's Mitchell Street is chasing a record sale price.

Listed with Jessica Molan at Movable, the four-bedroom house and detached two-bedroom granny flat is expected to fetch more than $4 million.



The house is positioned opposite the beach. Picture supplied

The top price paid for a home in the suburb was recorded in November 2022 with the $3.2 million sale of a five-bedroom house at 183a Mitchell Street.

"We are expecting it to be the highest sale achieved in Stockton," Ms Molan said.

The property includes a two-bedroom granny flat. Picture supplied

"There hasn't been a property of this calibre or quality for sale in Stockton.



"There are a lot of new, modern homes being built and there is more property coming up in this price range or higher in Stockton, but they're just not for sale."

The view from the living room. Picture supplied

Set on 506 square metres, the house was built two years ago by its owner who enlisted Newcastle-based architect Murray James to design the ultra-modern beach house and award-winning building company, Built By Eli.



The owner bought the original single-level brick home on the block in 2010 for $840,000 and built the granny flat which they lived in during the construction of the house.

Before and after shot of the build. Picture supplied

An oversized timber door creates a grand entrance to the home which opens into the foyer.



The master bedroom is at the front of the home and has a large walk-in robe and ensuite with a freestanding bath tub.

The master bedroom's ensuite. Picture supplied

All of the bathrooms have under-floor heating.

The bedroom faces the beach, with sliding doors allowing the sea breeze to flow through, while brick screening provides privacy.



The master bedroom has a walk-in robe. Picture supplied

"The bricks are designed so that you can see out but nobody can see in," the agent said.

The ground level has two additional bedrooms, a laundry, the main bathroom (with a second freestanding bath tub) and a living room at the rear with a kitchenette.

An aerial view of the pool. Picture supplied

The room leads out to the backyard which has an in-ground swimming pool.

One of the stand-out features of the home is a floating timber staircase at the entry that leads to the second level's huge open-plan kitchen living and dining area where glass doors bring the panoramic ocean view into the space.



The floating staircase is one of the owner's favourite features. Picture supplied

The white and timber kitchen has an island bench, a built-in Liebherr wine fridge and a larger bench that runs the length of the kitchen.



The living room has a gas fireplace and there is an additional bedroom at the rear with an ensuite, as well as an extra living space with a built-in desk.



The open-plan kitchen, dining and living area. Picture supplied

The top level has timber floors and a large exposed timber beam runs the length of the room on the ceiling.

"All of the craftmanship and the use of timber through the home, it is incredible," the agent said.

The property has rear lane access to the five-car garage and granny flat. Picture supplied

"The owner really a hand in designing the home and Eli [Conroy, builder] brought it to life with his own style."

Other features include an internal lift, air conditioning and solar panels.



The garage can accommodate up to five cars. Picture supplied

In addition to the main house is a two-bedroom granny flat with a five-car garage underneath that can be accessed via the rear laneway.

The granny flat is occupied and earns $520 per week.

Stockton on the rise

According to CoreLogic, home values in Stockton have climbed 7.6 per cent in the past 12 months to hold a median price of $1.10 million.



An aerial view of Stockton. Picture supplied

Ms Nolan said demand for property in Stockton had increased since the onset of Covid-19.

"We had a lot of buyers coming to Newcastle from Sydney expecting to buy in Merewether and the prices are sometimes higher than what they're selling for in Sydney," she said.

"That has forced buyers to look north and south and when you look at the map, Stockton is ideally located close to the city."

This five-bedroom home at 245 Mitchell Street sold for $2.75 million in July 2023. Picture supplied

She said the community feel of the suburb and access to the city via the ferry was a drawcard.

"What people really love about Stockton is that it's like a small country town like you could find on the Mid-North Coast," she said.

Mitchell Street has a clear view across to Nobbys headland. Picture supplied

"It has that community feel but you have all that access to the city.

"There is definitely a growing demand for higher end property, hence why so many homes have been knocked down and rebuilt in Stockton."

235 Mitchell Street, Stockton.

